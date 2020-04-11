Citibank Ends Paycheck Protection Program Loan at Large Bank

Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat said his bank is working non-stop to help clients through the growing economic crisis triggered by the outbreak of the coronavirus during an appearance on CNBC on April 1. I swore. Government support program. “

Almost two weeks later, the announcement is starting to look like April Fool’s Prank. “A few days ago, the president said Citi was doing a great job,” complained Carlos Martin, the private owner of a law firm that was a small business client for Citibank for more than a decade. “They aren’t doing a great job. Are they pulling their feet [with the help of small businesses] for not seeing profits, they are incompetent.”

It was until Thursday that Citi announced that it would launch an application for the Federal Check Protection Program, a $ 350 billion government loan program to support small businesses. The stimulus program offers low-interest loans that are acceptable, including interest, as long as the company retains and pays workers for the next eight weeks. The loan is available until June 30, and Citi says it will be lent until then.

Bank of America was one of the largest banks in the country to allow customers to submit applications when the program was launched nearly a week ago. JPMorgan Chase started preliminary application a few hours later.

On the other hand, Citi’s website said that most of the week, the application was coming soon, with no indication as to when the client could apply the application. The application is not yet available on its website. Instead, there is a “notify” button to request the application.

The bank said on Friday it would qualify the program directly and reach out to clients offering the application. However, SBA loans are on a first come, first served basis. At least for now, most customers have to go to the primary bank to apply for a loan. Citi’s clients seem to be at a disadvantage. On Thursday, the Small Business Administration announced that more than one-third of the program’s money, a $ 140 billion loan, had already been approved.

On Friday evening, Citi said loan applications were only $ 2 billion, far less than reported by Bank of America and others. This may be because Citi’s small banking division is smaller than many of its competitors.

However, Citi said Friday that many of the approved loans had already been made and clients would receive funds in their accounts on Friday afternoon. It seemed faster than other banks. Other banks have applied for days, but seem to have relatively few loans.

A Citi spokesman said in a statement, “We are working with the client as soon as possible to complete and submit the application and have already begun distributing funds to the client.” “The timing of the launch of the digital portal was driven by focusing on testing processes and origination features.”

This week, almost all major banks have been accused of social media sites such as Twitter. Citi seems to be focusing on the fact that the bank’s PPP information page, which indicates that the application is not yet ready, is titled “Support SMEs at the Most Important Time.”

By Friday, a message from Twitter was displayed from users saying they could apply for a PPP loan and received the word that they were approved by Citi.

Sean Oroke, an insurance brokerage company in New York, said she has obtained a PPP loan from Citi and will take less than a day to process.

“I don’t know the dissatisfaction of others,” Oroke wrote on Twitter. “But the process from applying for and applying for PPP via Citi took less than 24 hours. I’m surprised.”

A city spokesperson said the bank hopes to reach all clients with information on how to apply for a PPP loan through the bank by the end of Friday.

However, for lawyer Martin, Citi’s efforts to initiate the application process took too long to help him. Martin said he pushed the notification button twice last week, including once on Friday. He is also called a small business lender who has opened a private banker or account in Citi. Still, Martin said he would not receive any phone calls or notifications from Citi.

On Friday afternoon, the only practitioner specializing in representing the board of apartments gave up City. Martin has applied for a PPP loan through Cabbage, an online lender he has never used. Kabbage is one of the few lenders that accepts applications from small businesses that were not previously clients.

Martin doesn’t have a loan yet, but feels good about his chances. He immediately received an email from Kabbage that his application was received and is being processed.

“If others can get the system up and running in a day or two, I don’t know why Citi can’t, or can’t,” Martin said. “I decided I had to go elsewhere, and I have.”

