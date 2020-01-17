Citizens are fighting to save the Yangtze River, China’s sick mother river

ZHENGZHOU, CHINA – Water was both a source of death and livelihood for a generation in Shenqiu, a region fed by a tributary of the heavily polluted Chinese Yangtze River and littered with notorious “cancer villages”.

The residents were often faced with a bitter decision: they drink dirty water and risk illness or pay high prices for bottled water and risk poverty.

Artist Huo Yalun, who has become an environmentalist, has made it his task to change this. He installed filters to purify groundwater in the region to provide a safe alternative for ordinary people.

“We have seen many people in villages who suffer from cancer and skin diseases because they drink the polluted water. But I wanted to… actually find a solution to the villagers’ drinking water problems, ”he said.

It was a monumental task.

Decades of rapid development have resulted in the world’s third longest river and its tributaries being clogged with toxic chemicals, plastic and garbage, and threatening nearly 400 million people – a third of the Chinese population – from the main source of drinking water.

Protecting the Yangtze River, which irrigates an area responsible for 45 percent of the country’s GDP, is now a priority. President Xi Jinping calls for an end to “destructive” development.

But impatient citizens like Huo, whose father was an award-winning environmental reporter who first highlighted the issue in the 1990s, have already taken action.

His prototype water filter was developed before the authorities publicly announced the existence of more than 250 Cancer Villages in 2013, mainly in the Yangtze Basin, including Anhui, Jiangsu and Henan Provinces, where Shenqiu is located.

The mortality rate from gastric, esophageal, or liver cancer in these locations was two to three times higher than the national average, according to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which has linked the increase in water pollution.

Huo has installed more than 50 filters and offered around 100,000 families clean drinking water.

“Before we installed the filters, some villagers who could afford it spent almost 14 yuan (US $ 2) a day to buy bottled water,” said Huo. “The others were still drinking the discolored, smelly river water.”

Leather tanneries like this one in Shenqiu in central China’s Henan Province were a major cause of water pollution. | AFP JIJI

Shenqiu is located in the basin of the Huai River, an important tributary of the Yangtze River, the country’s mother river, which stretches 6,300 kilometers from Tibet to Shanghai.

The main causes of water pollution in the region were factories producing MSG, paper and leather, and toxic industrial sewage flowing into the waterways.

There are more than a dozen cancer centers in the county, including Huangmengying Village on the Shaying River, which flows into the Huai. Here ponds and streams, traditionally drinking water sources, turned rust-red. Little survived in the waterways and the birds almost disappeared.

According to a government report, the cancer rate increased by 196 percent from 1973 to 2004 – nine times the national average.

“Many villagers had cancer. The doctor advised us only a few years ago not to drink the river water. At that point, I had already participated in the funeral of my three neighbors, ”resident Wang Shiying recalls.

Most residents have died or moved away for health reasons, he added.

Earlier this year, China presented an action plan to restore the Yangtze River by the end of 2020.

As part of this, the city of Yichang plans to close all 134 chemical factories along the river, while authorities in Hunan are using drones with infrared cameras to discover factories that direct unprocessed wastewater into the river.

The central government is also considering stricter laws to punish “environmental crimes” such as bringing untreated wastewater and industrial waste into the Yangtze River basin, state media reported in November.

“There have been numerous activities in the past few months to save the Yangtze River. But many of them are patchwork solutions that don’t address core issues, ”said Ma Jun, an environmentalist from Beijing.

Lax environmental standards and the manipulation of pollution data by local authorities have resulted in “the Yangtze River catchment area was cleaner on paper than on the ground,” Ma warned.

However, government pressure has forced more companies to invest in water treatment plants, Huo said.

One such project is a wastewater treatment plant in a leather tannery in Shenqiu, in which massive concrete tanks contain 400 tons of chemically contaminated water for the processing of raw hides.

The foaming black liquid, which smells like rotten eggs, is now passed through special filters and cleaners. Real-time updates of toxin levels in purified water are sent to the provincial environmental agency.

Huo is confident that a combination of environmental protection and government action will soon mean clean water for everyone.

He has worked on his system for 15 years, in which the groundwater is pumped through a series of membranes that remove bacteria. Reverse osmosis removes pollutants before the water is subjected to ozone and UV sterilization. It is then filtered through charcoal from coconut shells to ensure that the water is free of contaminants and tastes good.

The villagers can then fill their cans at a water dispenser with a customer card or pay with their cell phones. Six liters – a day of drinking water for a family of four – costs less than 1 yuan.

The waterways show signs of recovery.

“The birds have returned this year after almost 30 years,” said Huo.

“There are signs of life along the once dead river. In summer I can even go swimming with my daughter. “

LATEST ASIA-PACIFIC STORIES