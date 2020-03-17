Citizens need a form to justify why they are out

Citizens in France will be required to submit a form to authorities in France, indicating why they have left their homes, during a national blockade that seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The entire nation of France was locked in on Tuesday, under emergency measures which will be in place for at least the next 15 days. The measures announced by President Emmanuel Macron require that people refrain from going outside for all essential purposes.

Under the lock, citizens will have to fill out a government-provided form, indicating their purpose to leave home. Acceptable reasons for going outside include:

It is not possible to go from home to work when working from home

Make essential purchases at authorized local shops

Go to a healthcare professional

Traveling to care for children or support vulnerable people

Exercise only individually, around the home and without meetings

About 100,000 police officers and members of the Gendarmerie’s paramilitary force patrol the streets to effect the lock, handing out fines of € 38 to € 135 to those who do not produce correct ballots while in public, according to Le Parisien.

“These measures are strong, demanding, but necessary and essential to protect all French men and women, to prevent the spread of the virus and the overload of our health system,” said Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, urge people to stay at home.

“These are the most restrictive measures in place in Europe today,” added Castaner.

Macron puts France on a 15-day blockade in the Coronavirus “Health War” https://t.co/XNeiMT9Qvi

– Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 17, 2020

On Tuesday, the number of coronavirus deaths was 148 in France, with a total of 6,600 confirmed. Worldwide, the virus has killed more than 7,000 people with more than 180,000 cases reported in 145 different countries.

Announcing the blockade, President Macron said: “We are at war … we are fighting no other army or our own nation. But the enemy is here, invisible, untouchable … and he is advancing.”

Macron said strict measures were necessary because people had ignored government advice to stay inside and to close stores.

“Although doctors warned of the seriousness of the situation, we saw people flocking to the parks, busy markets and restaurants and bars disregarding the closure order,” said Macron.

In addition to requiring citizens to stay indoors, the government also announced that it would close its borders on Tuesday, following a direction from Germany that closed its borders on Monday to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.

France advances in local and mayors elections despite the #ConaVirus pandemic https://t.co/KdE8XmVrIO

– Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 15, 2020

Follow Kurt on Twitter at @KurtZindulka