City clears debris from Kern River weir before high snowpack, storms bring more water

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – The city is working to remove sand, debris and vegetation from part of the Kern River before a high snowpack brings much water into the canal later this year.

City water staff began clearing the Kern Canal 1,000 feet upstream and 1,000 feet downstream from the Bellvue Dam on Wednesday, just north of the park at River Walk, 11298 Stockdale Hwy.

The city said the project must be completed as soon as possible due to the high snowpack in the Kern River basin. Three consecutive wet years have contributed to the accumulation of excess sand and debris in the area.

With a strong snowpack and more storms expected in the near future, the city says any runoff will bring more sand and debris, which could damage road bridges and dam structures that cross the Kern River canal.

“The Bellevue area already has an excess of sand, debris and vegetation that needs to be removed or the Bellevue dam may not function as it was designed when more water is delivered,” said the city.

Weirs are used to control river flows during periods of high volume.

The project is expected to be completed in three weeks, the city said.