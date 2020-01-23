City Council approves new city manager’s contract

Christian Clegg was officially hired as the city manager for Bakersfield.

At its Wednesday meeting, city council approved a contract with Clegg, who will begin his new position on March 2 and will earn $ 240,000 a year. City Councilor Ken Weir was the only one not to vote on the contract.

“This vote is consistent with every vote I have made regarding the city manager (candidate),” he said.

Weir, who had earlier voted against the offer of a conditional job offer to Clegg, declined to go into details regarding the reasoning behind his votes. He also did not discuss his dissenting vote at the meeting on Wednesday.

At the meeting, city council unanimously approved an agreement to appoint the city’s attorney, Ginny Gennaro, as the city’s acting director until Clegg takes office in March.

Clegg has 14 years of experience in local government, including the past five years as Deputy City Manager for Stockton. He spent a total of nine years with the city.