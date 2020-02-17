[city-council-could-approve-funding-to-outfit-all-bpd-officers-with-physique-cams,-guidance-homeless-shelter]

All Bakersfield police officers could soon be outfitted with body-worn cameras.

Throughout its conference on Wednesday night time, the Metropolis Council will take into account approving mid-calendar year spending budget appropriations for the police and fireplace departments, the new metropolis and county homeless shelters and much more.

“The mid-year price range update gives an option for the City Council to choose a broader seem at the city’s fiscal photograph at the mid-level of the fiscal calendar year,” Assistant City Manager Chris Huot stated in an administrative report.

Out of the $5.4 million in Measure N funding that the town would like to allocate as part of the 2019-20 budget, $737,000 would go to paying for 215 entire body cameras that law enforcement officers would be outfitted with later on this spring.

In September 2019, the Bakersfield Police Department entered into an arrangement with Axon Business, Inc. to commence a period in of human body-worn cameras for all sworn officers and all uniformed law enforcement civilian staff assigned to industry duties. The initial period consisted of 210 cameras.

If the additional allocation is permitted by the City Council, all BPD officers would be outfitted with a digicam for the rest of the fiscal year, according to the metropolis.

The council will contemplate also approving a $63,000 allocation to make it possible for the metropolis to employ the service of two new police house and products specialist positions, which would support the department in employing and taking care of the cameras and the details they supply.

The town is also searching to allocate $320,000 to the Bakersfield Fireplace Section for the purchase of two new fireplace engines.

The town desires these in spot by the commence of the 2020-21 fiscal calendar year as the division will work to broaden with six new engineers and 6 firefighters that will provide as rescue squads.

These are two-man or woman EMS models that would also be utilized as a two-in, two-out rescue element all through composition fires, the town reported.

The City Council will also take into account a $822,000 allocation to the town to tackle homeless services. The bulk of the money — $500,000 — would go to Kern County to enable with fees for its new homeless shelter at 2900 M St.

The relaxation of the money would go to guidance the city’s shelter, to be located at 1900 E. Brundage Lane.

As for the relaxation of the allocations, $500,000 would go towards attaining and utilizing an e-allowing software application to assist speed up the allowing process.

An added $33,000 normal fund allocation would allow for the metropolis to hire a personal security agency for support readers to Town Corridor North, 1600 Truxtun Ave., with signing in and obtaining to the proper location.

Previously this month, the metropolis carried out a new plan demanding website visitors and city personnel without having a stability code to examine in with a BPD officer in advance of they can entry the elevator and higher floors.

The city mentioned it is on the lookout to employ a non-public firm to cost-free up BPD officers for other duties.

“The non-public stability workers member will accomplish the very same obligations as the BPD officer,” Huot said. “This arrangement will allow BPD to reassign the officer to other division-related responsibilities.”

The remaining $three million appropriation for the relaxation of the fiscal yr would be put in reserve for long run need, in accordance to the city.

The Metropolis Council assembly will be held at 5: 15 p.m. in the board space at 1501 Truxtun Ave.