City council to consider approving location of new homeless shelter next week

The City of Bakersfield is about to nail down a property for its emergency homeless shelter.

At its meeting on Wednesday, Bakersfield City Council is expected to consider whether it will approve an agreement to purchase nearly $ 5 million for a property at 1900 E. Brundage Lane, also known as the Calcot property, or decide to go ahead with another site.

This agreement was originally submitted to the board in November, but the board tabled the decision in January to give staff time to assess and bring back a cost-benefit analysis of all proposed sites after the location of Brundage, currently the city’s first choice, has received responses from several members of the community.

At the meeting on Wednesday, city staff will present on four properties under study: Brown Street, Calcot, Weill Park and a county facility in Golden State. Each property met the criteria of being able to offer a 150-bed facility as well as providing space for animals, possessions and partners.

Ginny Gennaro, the city’s interim manager, said staff will compare and contrast the viability of properties based on issues such as zoning, square footage, office space, access to highways or arteries, projected annual operating expenses and capital.

Staff will also discuss potential operators, infrastructure assessment, site readiness and concerns of neighbors.

“It goes without saying that staff have invested a great deal of time on this issue and we have a wealth of facts and studies that we will use to answer questions on Wednesday evening,” said Gennaro.

If city council goes ahead with approval of the Calcot property agreement, the site could accommodate up to 450 beds for the homeless and also includes nearly 35,000 square feet of office space and warehouse.

The municipal council meeting will take place at 5:15 pm in the council hall, located at 1501 avenue Truxtun.