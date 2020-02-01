City Hall visitors will be required to report soon with a police officer

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Visitors to City Hall will soon need to register with a police officer to cross the first floor.

The city said Friday that as of February 3, visitors and city employees without a security code will need to register with a police officer at the North City Hall, located at 1600 Truxtun Avenue, before to be able to access the elevator or the upper floors.

Visitors doing business at the City Clerk’s office, Treasury or Human Resources, all located on the first floor, will not be required to register with an agent.

The city said this change has been underway for some time and is the first of several changes that will be made to the lobby in the following months.

“This will be an opportunity to welcome visitors to the departments hosted here, as well as to offer directions,” the city said in a statement. “This change will not restrict public access to North City Hall services, but will help provide a safe environment for visitors and the employees who work there.”

When visitors arrive and connect, the city said visitors will receive a color-coded badge based on the floor they are visiting. The officer stationed in the hall will access and call the elevator for the visitor.

“This change will also allow city staff to know who is in the building at all times so that everyone can be counted in the event of an emergency and / or evacuation,” said the city.

According to the city, the BPD agents in the hall will be on a modified mission to make the best use of resources.