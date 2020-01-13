City is about the aftermath of the first storm in the winter

Asphalt peeled back like tree bark, collapsing concrete blocks, flooding by the lake – all evidence of the anger of mother nature from the first winter storm of the season.

“It is devastating; it is terrible to see this happen at the lake,” said Adam Lindgren, 34, of Humboldt Park, who came after the weekend storm of 55 mph and gusts of 20 feet high.

By the time Lindgren arrived late Monday morning, city crews had already cleared a piece of torn asphalt on the lake just north of Ohio Street Beach. They placed “NO CROSS” barriers to keep pedestrians away from the new skin surface.

“I’m going to try to go up the stairs and see if they scream at me,” said Adam Likavec, 43, of the South Loop, who had a day off Monday and was in the middle of an eighth-mile run when the barriers led him to brought to a halt.

On Monday, city officials said the crew was still assessing damage caused by the Saturday storm and could not provide a timeline or cost estimates for repairs. But some parts of the lake that were closed after the storm were reopened Monday, including 41st to 45th streets, the Chicago Park District said.

Further north in the Rogers Park neighborhood, several huge concrete blocks along Howard Beach Park had sunk forward. Various residents reported high water in nearby streets. But the storm was not as bad as here at the end of last year, perhaps because city crews have brought in boulders to slow erosion.

“Lots of big waves [Saturday], but not that dramatic, because … it looks like it’s being caught pretty well,” says Robert Armand, who lives just south of Juneway Beach, but is not directly opposite the lake .

Dyan Elliott, whose first-floor apartment overlooks the lake, said: “It was really, very high water. I went to the balcony because I had to cover the barbecue and I thought, “Oh my God.” It’s like I’m on a ship or something. “

The city is expected to get a break from strong winds and towering waves – at least for the short term.

“There is potential for a little winter mess,” said Lee Carlaw, a meteorologist at the National Weather Services, about the forecast for Friday and Saturday.

The weekend could bring snow, sleet or sleet, Carlaw said.

Contribution: David Struett