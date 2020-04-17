City of Angels Featurette Introduces the Numerous Faces of Magda

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels featurette introduces the many faces of Magda

Showtime has launched a new featurette for their forthcoming Penny Dreadful spinoff collection Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, highlighting Match of Thrones alum Natalie Dormer’s numerous distinct personas in the collection. The series is scheduled to debut on Sunday, April 26. Test out the video in the participant underneath!

Metropolis of Angels is set in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and location deeply infused with Mexican-American folklore and social pressure. Rooted in the conflict amongst characters related to the deity Santa Muerte and other people allied with the Devil, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels will take a look at an enjoyable blend of the supernatural and the flamable fact of that period of time, creating new occult myths and ethical dilemmas inside a authentic historical backdrop.

When a grisly murder shocks the town, Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and his lover Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) turn into embroiled in an epic story that demonstrates the rich history of Los Angeles: from the developing of the city’s very first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the hazardous espionage steps of the 3rd Reich and the increase of radio evangelism. In advance of long, Tiago and his family are grappling with highly effective forces that threaten to tear them aside.

The forged consists of Daniel Zovatto (Do not Breathe), Natalie Dormer (Video game of Thrones), Kerry Bishé (Halt and Catch Hearth), Amy Madigan (Gone Child Gone), Brent Spiner (Outcast), Lin Shaye (Insidious), Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs), Adam Rodriguez (Criminal Minds), Thomas Kretschmann (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Lorenza Izzo (The moment Upon a Time in Hollywood), Michael Gladis (Mad Guys), Dominic Sherwood (Shadowhunters), Ethan Peck (Star Trek: Discovery) and Nathan Lane (The Birdcage) as Lewis Michener, a veteran LAPD officer who is intelligent to the methods of the entire world and ruthless in pursuit of his goals. He turns into a lover and mentor to the young Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto).

Creator John Logan will continue to be the impending spin-off series’ creator, writer and govt producer. The show’s manufacturing is scheduled to commence this year with Michael Aguilar (Kidding) to provide as executive producer. The new chapter is anticipated to aspect new figures and storylines.

The Emmy nominated critically-acclaimed sequence ran on air for a few seasons. Penny Dreadful is a unique mash-up of literary horror that followed the tale of Vanessa Ives (Eva Inexperienced), Ethan Chandler (Josh Hartnett), and Sir Malcolm (Timothy Dalton) as they’ve labored alongside one another, at all charges, to vanquish the evil that relentlessly pursues them.