City of Bakersfield Appoints New Director

Christian Clegg has been appointed by the city to succeed Alan Tandy as the new city manager for Bakersfield.

Clegg has 14 years of experience in local government, the last five of which as Deputy City Manager for Stockton. He spent a total of nine years with the city.

“I am very pleased with the opportunity to serve the city of Bakersfield,” said Clegg. “I have held professional positions that would prepare me to give the best of myself as a city manager. While these experiences have been rewarding, I look forward to taking on this new role, while planting roots in a community that my family can call home. ”

Clegg succeeds Tandy, who officially retired last week after 27 years as city manager of Bakersfield. The city has said its chief counsel, Virginia Gennaro, will serve as the city’s acting director until March 2, when Clegg is expected to resume the job.

During his tenure as deputy city manager, Clegg helped bring the city of Stockton out of bankruptcy and received the 2016 John H. Nail Award from the League of California Cities for leadership.

Clegg also developed Stockton’s office for violence prevention, which reduced homicides by 40% and shootings by 30% in 2018, which continued in 2019.

Before working in Stockton, Clegg worked for the city of Tacoma in Washington for five years, first as a management assistant and then as a management analyst.

Clegg’s contractual agreement will be submitted to the municipal council for approval at its January 22 meeting. Clegg is expected to receive an annual salary of $ 240,000 under the agreement.