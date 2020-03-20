City of Bakersfield declares area emergency due to coronavirus

The Kern County Superintendent of Faculties office environment will go on its food items distribution method for totally free and diminished-value lunch college students impacted by the statewide COVID-19-prompted college closure — irrespective of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s unparalleled lockdown throughout California, announced Thursday.

County college officials, conference into the night time Thursday, set up parameters that will make it possible for them to properly preserve the emergency nourishment method put into play in response to the world health and fitness crisis.

“This night, Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered statewide shelter-in-place orders, limiting non-vital actions to management the distribute of the coronavirus,” KCSOS spokesman Rob Meszaros wrote in a geared up assertion. “Sixteen emergency sectors exactly where identified as staying exempted from these orders. Bundled between these are the Homeland Security Sectors, which at the federal degree, involve the instruction subsector.

“We have verified with the Governor’s govt workers that his remain-at-property buy exempts the vital pre K-12 features protected in his former orders.

“For the reason that of this exemption, and since meals are an crucial section of faculty products and services, Kern County college districts will go on to work Kern County university districts’ ‘Grab N Go’ food plans right until further observe.”

