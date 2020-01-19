City of Cedar Falls explains snow emergency

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) – The city of Cedar Falls has declared a lack of snow to remove snow from the Downtown and College Hill neighborhoods.

The snow catastrophe starts at 8 p.m. on Monday and goes until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

As of Monday at 8 a.m., the city will also report snow conditions from block 800 to block 1200 of Division Street (Cedar Falls High School).

The parking ban comes into effect two hours after the declaration has been submitted.

Any car that blocks traffic or parks in the designated area must be quoted and towed.

Parking is prohibited on any street marked with an emergency snow route sign. The city asks people to use city parking instead.

The Snow Safety Ordinance only applies to the Parkade, College Hill and Cedar Falls High School areas.