[city-of-dickson-receives-‘outstanding’-audit-for-very-last-fiscal-calendar-year]

The auditor presenting the yearly economical evaluation to the Dickson Town Council all over again praised the city’s fiscal management as becoming “absolutely outstanding.”

Matt Wooden, an auditor with Alexander Thompson Arnold PLLC, told the council at its Feb. 3 assembly that the common measurement of the financial health and fitness of municipalities is their unrestricted fund stability. He reported “a excellent percentage” of a city’s expenditures to be managed in reserve is 25 p.c.

For the Metropolis of Dickson’s fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, the metropolis experienced a fund balance of $16 million, or the equal of 60.65 percent of its expenditures in that price range.

“So, the sustaining of the resources that y’all receive from the group, the use of those funds in a good way and to have no extended-time period credit card debt as these types of fantastic, like pension, including other matters, lets you program for the long run in a considerably a lot more successful way,” Wood stated, contacting the percentage “absolutely exceptional.”

Mayor Don Weiss Jr. mentioned the audit confirms that city administration’s focus on remaining fiscally liable is “having beneficial outcomes.”

“Through the progress Dickson has knowledgeable and by keeping regulate on paying, we have reduced the city’s house tax charge whilst shifting forward with enhancements and even now been capable to conserve for the long run,” Weiss reported.

Wood also acknowledged the city’s final decision quite a few many years ago to choose advantage of its fantastic fiscal condition to employ part of its fund balance to prepay some of the bills of the city’s pension system. He pointed out that the city’s pension software has overall assets of far more than $919,000, which he called “positive for the future” in securing retirement gains for its employees.

“Y’all have the highest internet pension assets of any governmental consumer that we have,” Wood explained, pointing out that Jackson-based mostly ATA is the greatest auditor of counties and municipalities in Tennessee.

Wooden explained the audit is made up of no conclusions or interior management issues for the fiscal yr.

When the authentic fiscal yr 2018-19 funds projected working with some of the city’s reserves to equilibrium the funds, the city finished up adding a lot more than half a million dollars to its reserves by revenues coming in greater than projected and fees remaining reduce than predicted. Wooden stated the city also decreased its very long-phrase legal responsibility by $250,000.

In presenting the 2017-18 audit a yr in the past, Wooden called Dickson the healthiest metropolis monetarily of any city he audits, with a fund harmony at 70 % of expenditures.

The council is scheduled to vote to formally settle for the audit at its March 2 assembly.

