City of Hope Opens Cancer Center in Newport Beach, Orange County’s First Non-Profit Facility

NEWPORT BEACH, California (KABC) – City of Hope celebrated the opening of its first branch in Orange County on Tuesday.

The Orange County President of the City of Hope, Annette Walker, said it was an investment to serve the community because 20% of the county’s residents diagnosed with cancer left the area to live get treatment.

“This billion dollar investment will include this site as well as our main site in Irvine and there will be two other sites in Orange County, one in South County and one in Center County,” said Walker.

According to Walker, 3,200 patients in Orange County traveled to Duarte in the town of Hope last year to seek cancer treatment.

Walker said the services at Newport Beach are for everyone.

“The City of Hope has a long history of caring for the community. It is in our roots. I mean, when we first opened as a tuberculosis sanatorium in the early 1900s, we went to take care of people who had nowhere to go. City of Hope does not discriminate on who we treat. We are treating people with cancer, “said Walker.

Kandance McMenomy knows first-hand the importance of fighting cancer near you.

The dual cancer survivor said the battle itself was quite difficult, but when you add L.A. traffic to daily trips for treatment at City of Hope in Duarte, it gets more difficult.

“You have to have your blood test and your injections and meet with your oncologist or the PA so that it can be a six-hour day and then rush to get back to work,” said McMenomy.

McMenomy was delighted to hear that other members of his community will have City of Hope in their garden.

At the head of the group of oncologists working in the establishment, the president of medical oncology, Dr. Ravi Salgia.

Salgia said the cancer specialists were ready to provide more care to come to Newport Beach as needed.

“For example, for lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, myeloma, colon cancer, certain leukemias,” said Salgia.

The Orange County center is expected to start receiving patients on Monday.

