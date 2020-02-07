City of Mobile illuminates the world’s largest Mardi Gras tree and claims to be the site of the oldest verified Mardi Gras celebration in the United States.

Photo: Twitter / @ MayorStimpson

MOBILE, AL – In 1702, the area now known as Mobile, Alabama was designated the first capital of “French Louisiana”. Even though national borders have changed since then, Mobile residents are still proud of their French heritage.

This pride was at the heart of the 2020 carnival season when the city built its mayor Sandy Stimpson, who was dubbed “the largest carnival tree in the world.”

Al.com reports that Mobile residents are known to transform Christmas trees into Mardi Gras trees.

While some simply replace Christmas ornaments with pearls and other trinkets caught in parades, others prefer more extravagant decorations.

This year, the city of Mobile chose the latter design for their tree.

The tree in Mobile’s Mardi Gras Park is brightly lit and carries a bright purple “M” for “Mardi Gras” at the top.

The lights were turned on during a Thursday night party with live music and Mayor Stimpson reading an official proclamation in which the city “organized the oldest documented organized carnival celebrations in the United States from 1703” and “the first officially” 1830 organized a carnival parade in the United States. ”

The tree is officially lit! It’s carnival time in the city !! https://t.co/iwZyc2qfGp

– Mayor Sandy Stimpson (@MayorStimpson) February 7, 2020

The first parade in downtown Mobile this season, The Conde Cavaliers, takes place on Friday at 6:30 p.m.