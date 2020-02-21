[city-of-porterville-mourns-deaths-of-2-firefighters]

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A procession Thursday early morning for the next firefighter killed in Tuesday’s lethal Porterville General public Library fireplace took Patrick Jones’ continues to be to the coroner’s business.

The procession left the library website at about 6: 20 a.m. for the Tulare County Coroner’s Place of work in Tulare, in accordance to the Porterville Fireplace Section.

Related: ‘He died a hero’: Pals recall the firefighters who rushed into the Porterville library hearth

Jones’ remains were being identified Wednesday evening inside of the library setting up. He was 25.

Thirty-five-12 months-outdated Fire Capt. Raymond Figueroa also died in the hearth.

The incident continues to be beneath investigation.