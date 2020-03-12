City of San Francisco Public Schools to Close in Three Weeks – News News San Francisco – News News

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco education officials announced Thursday that all city public schools will be suspended for three weeks beginning March 16 due to a coronavirus outbreak.

SFUSD Supervisor Dr Vincent Matthews made the announcement saying officials were “taking the time to prepare their school communities for the likelihood of a protracted COVID-19 epidemic”.

Matthews said the break would begin March 16 and last for three weeks until April 6.

“This is not the usual thing,” he said. “We are likely to see many cases of COVID-19 in the coming weeks and months. This will require a consistent and measured response.”

According to Matthews, during the break, teachers and administrators will receive training “on how to run schools during this epidemic.” Training will include the practice of more universal precautions and increased social isolation practices.

“An informed community is a safer community,” he said.

During the extended break, all school sites will be closed and completely clean, childcare programs will be closed, and other student-related activities will be canceled.

Matthews had warned parents that it could take such a drastic step after the district announced Wednesday evening that it would close Lakeshore Elementary School immediately after learning from the Department of Public Health that four students at the school and some of their family members reported illnesses. breathing.

School Board Chairman Mark Sanchez characterized sick students as pneumonia-like symptoms, likely a result of coronavirus.

Matthews said the decision to close schools was a change of strategy.

“We have been in a reactive way: school closures by schools are reactive,” he said. “We, the board, the staff decided to be preventive. We know we need time to prepare for this new world we are in now. “