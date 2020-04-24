City of Sloan city police on a bus call to Scheer to comply with the words ‘racist, racist’

OTTAWA –

A community in Tory MP Derek Sloan’s Ontario carriage called on Safety Commissioner Andrew Scheer to report his “friendliest” and “hateful” remarks about the Mayor. Health Minister Dr. Theresa Tam and, if necessary, will expel her from the parade.

In a letter to Scheer, Warden Rick Phillips and Mayor Jim Pine of Hastings County – who represent more than half of Sloan’s vote – said Scheer should tell Sloan’s views not to compromise on his part. the whole conversation.

“MP Sloan’s comments are cruel, racist and have not been done by Member States. Dr. Tam is a Canadian citizen and has played a vital role in our country. lest COVID-19, ”read the letter received by CTV News.

“You must use all the tools at your disposal to tell Canadians Mr. Sloan’s hate speech is not representative of your party’s interests. If that means he cancels it out of the House of Representatives, so be it. “

In a video broadcast this week, the rookie MP and executive director called on Dr. Immediately fired. He also emailed supporters asking “is it working for Canada or China” in bringing the country’s response to the outbreak.

In a video posted to Facebook and Twitter, Sloan criticized the Liberal government for its response to the virus and for following the advice given by Dr. Tam and the World Health Organization, say the WHO gave incorrect information to China.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Health Minister of Canada, has lost Canadians.

Dr. Get going! Canada should be on the verge of passing. UN, WHO, and Chinese voices need no more mention than Canada’s healthy people! #Cdnpolihttps: //t.co/2u1JxCAdIV

– Derek Sloan (@DerekSloanCPC) April 21, 2020

“Theresa Tam has been following the World Health Organization’s every step.” He alleged that Canadians who were concerned about the disease at the time were discriminating against others, also commented that the travel ban was unacceptable and as late as January 14 it was suggests that human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus did not occur when there is credible evidence that it is, “said Sloan.

Scheer dodged questions about his colleagues’ early reports and whether he supported his work.

I would put all the presidential candidates to speak for themselves and express their views, “Scheer said.”

Then he turned to the leadership of Trudeau and his team from the epidemic everywhere and said the question must be asked why they chose to “ignore the reports ”by Canadian authorities on a serious illness.

Scheer also criticized Canada’s refusal to condemn China, amid concerns that many countries were hiding information about the spread of COV-19 within its borders.

“Why should they rely on information that is reported by the WHO, instead of listening to the Canadian voices in the family who have been advocating for this government to counter this threat?” more in the past? That’s the choice this government has made, and we will hold the government accountable, we will hold ministers and prime ministers accountable for their decisions, “he said. to say.

Also addressing Sloan’s comments, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that “denial and discrimination” have no place in Canada.

“Millions of Canadians of all different backgrounds who have worked together – many, many of whom can help fellow Canadians – deserve better than this.”

Dr. Tam – who was born in Hong Kong – briefly responds to the remarks, saying he focuses on controlling the spread of COVID-19 in Canada.

“I’m a dedicated person and I work really hard, maybe more than 20 hours a day. My best focus is to work with all colleagues to get the disease out. this point. I’m not letting out loud. I’m from there, “Tamara.

When Scheer declined to comment, fellow Republican MP Eric Duncan made his comments known on Twitter saying that when he would have questions about Dr. As a leader, never was asked about “his loyalty to Canada & the best of Canadians at heart.”

This comes after another report on racial profiling in Vancouver in March when an elderly Asian man who was “physically unconscious” was attacked and pushed by someone else. use objects. According to the Vancouver police, some of the claims are related to COVID-19.

There were 11 hate crimes reported in Vancouver last month, of which five, police said, “have anti-Asian agenda.”

With information from CTV News Vancouver’s Kendra Mangione

. (tagsTso) Evan Solomon