[city-swears-in-24-new-firefighters,-new-city-supervisor]

Two people getting examined for coronavirus in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Panicked shoppers have been clearing the cabinets at regional pharmacies.
“They’re stocking up on hand sanitizer, masks, and meds,” stated Diana Lee, the pharmacist at Lee’s pharmacy. “We’ve been out of masks for like a month, we are not able to even get them.”
Election day recommendations for voters
BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Tremendous Tuesday is right here and will be a chaotic day to say the the very least.
There are in excess of 3-hundred and ninety-five thousand registered voters in Kern County. At past check out, over seventy-two thousand ballots have been turned in.
UPDATE: Guy shot in McFarland on Friday has died
UPDATE: A man who was injured in a taking pictures more than the weekend has died, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Place of work.
The division said 41-12 months-old Michael Anthony Morales died on Friday at Adventist Well being in Delano soon after becoming shot earlier that day.
