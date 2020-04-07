City to stop a Sherwood Forest construction plan

DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM Workers cleared an area Monday where the city planned to build a garden at Waimanalo Bay Beach Park. Mayor Kirk Caldwell said today the project will be put on hold.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says he is pausing plans for the city to build a garden at Waimanalo Bay Beach Park after a fragment of iwi was found by a contractor Monday at the site.

He said his decision to halt the construction stems from his concern for community safety and the possibility of rallies during a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Therefore, in order to allow for people to focus on staying at home during this time, I will pause this project while we consult with the appropriate entities,” he said in a statement in the afternoon. “We will continue to consult with officials from SHPD and the O ʻahu Burial Council.”

The city met with the State Historic Preservation Division today along with Waimanalo community leaders on the site after being found three inches away from the project area. He said at a news conference that the bone appeared as part of an arm.

“We also have been in close contact with our Save Sherwood members and others. The direction from the SHPD is that when there is this type of ‘get involuntarily,’ the project can always move forward with a two-zone area.” coverage complied with the area around the site and temporary protective measures for the iwi were found, “Caldwell said.

The city has worked with groups that support and oppose the project, which would create a grass field at the beach park, also known as Sherwood Forest, for community members to gather as well as a space for keiki to play. Work on the site resumed Monday after being put on hold since October. About two dozen protesters gathered at the site Monday to show their opposition to the project.

“I continue to believe this is a valuable project for the future of the Waimanalo community,” Caldwell said in his statement. “I urge everyone to continue to follow home orders to keep yourself and your family safe during this time.”

