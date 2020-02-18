As the metropolis prepares to unveil a new protection strategy for the CTA, the third tragedy in a thirty day period struck the transit system when a guy was shot to dying and two other men and women have been wounded early Monday in a downtown coach station.

The two a.m. taking pictures was sparked by a “personal” dispute but the rationale for the argument was unclear, explained Anthony Guglielmi, chief spokesman for the Chicago Law enforcement Department. He reported police ended up exploring for the shooter, whose impression was captured on surveillance cameras.

The taking pictures took place in the tunnel connecting the Jackson Pink and Blue strains in the 200 block of South Dearborn.

Crime has been rising on CTA property in modern yrs, with a nonfatal shooting on a practice and a stabbing on a platform also taking place just this month.

Guglielmi said a retired Chicago police deputy main — now the head of stability for CTA — has been encouraging the Law enforcement Office layout an enhanced protection approach for general public transit.

The program, which will be unveiled in about a week, will incorporate additional police manpower on CTA house and improved use of engineering to thwart crime, Guglielmi mentioned.

Under a reorganization of the Police Section announced earlier this thirty day period, a new counter-terrorism unit will be dependable for policing mass transit in Chicago.

Guglielmi observed that police officers riding CTA trains are now dressed in uniform as an alternative of plainclothes.

“We want their existence acknowledged,” he explained.

In the Monday morning attack, a male was killed when he was shot in the abdomen and upper body. One more gentleman was shot in the head and arm and taken to Northwestern Memorial Healthcare facility, the place he was in crucial problem.

A 19-calendar year-outdated woman was shot in the back again and taken to the very same clinic, where she was stated in good problem. Police claimed she does not appear to have been concerned in the argument between the guys.

Officials didn’t identify the victims.

Two infants had been in the vicinity of the shooting, Guglielmi claimed. The young children have been in the group that included the a few victims, but the lady who was shot is not their mom, he explained.

Crime scene tape hangs on the railing at the entrance of the Crimson Line’s Jackson station soon after a guy was killed and two other people have been wounded in a taking pictures in the underground pedestrian tunnel overnight, Monday early morning, Feb. 17, 2020. The shooting happened in the tunnel connecting the Jackson Red and Blue strains in the 200 block of South Dearborn. Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Solar-Occasions

On Feb. four, Mike Malinowski, a 26-year-outdated musician accomplishing in the Crimson Line station at Jackson, was wounded in a stabbing immediately after a female attacked him. She explained his guitar was supplying her a headache, prosecutors reported.

Barbara Johnson, 38, of Blue Island, was arrested by police officers at the station and she was recognized as the attacker by witnesses and Malinowski, officials stated.

Avenue musician Quron Jackson, 23, who claimed he is aware Malinowski, is taking safety measures.

“I try out to continue to be informed of my surroundings often when I am down right here,” claimed Jackson, who was actively playing guitar in the Blue Line’s Washington station Monday early morning. He retains a close eye on the funds people toss his way.

“I check out to limit the quantity of strategies I enable be proven just after a particular sum in case any person tries to get an notion.”

The working day soon after Malinowski was attacked, a male was shot in a robbery on the Blue Line at the CTA’s UIC-Halsted stop. Police arrested Patrick Waldon, 31, for allegedly capturing the sufferer as they struggled in excess of his backpack.

Law enforcement unveiled shots of Waldon from CTA surveillance cameras and acquired “multiple phone calls from the community ID’ing this personal,” interim Chicago law enforcement Supt. Charlie Beck claimed at a information convention immediately after Waldon’s arrest.

“We also experienced wonderful cooperation from witnesses at the scene who also discovered him,” Beck said. “This is the essential to fixing criminal offense, specially violent criminal offense. I am quite very pleased of the folks of Chicago for coming forward.”

Law enforcement are nevertheless trying to find a 2nd suspect in that taking pictures.

UIC scholar Cara Satoskar said the “transportation procedure simply cannot handle” the the latest variety of incidents. She carries pepper spray and doesn’t take community transportation following 10 p.m.

This 12 months, there have been at the very least 45 robberies on CTA trains, stations and platforms, according to the city’s crime details portal. Very last yr, there ended up 591 robberies on CTA assets, the most in five decades, the data present.

General crime also has been creeping upward on CTA home for the previous 5 several years. There have been six,321 experiences of criminal offense final yr, up from four,116 in 2015.

There were being 7 murders around that interval on CTA assets, the knowledge show.

Contributing: David Struett, Ahlaam Delange

Browse extra on crime, and keep track of the city’s homicides.