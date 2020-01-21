City workers could lose if popular Soho drop-in center falls victim to NHS cost cuts

NHS leaders are working on how to transform services at the Soho Walk-In Center before the March 31 deadline, or it may be necessary to close.

The popular center, just south of Soho Square Gardens, receives an average of 4,200 visits per month.

The majority of his patients are city employees who travel on either side of their journey to treat minor ailments and injuries.

Without the center, their alternative would be to wait for a general appointment in their local office, or to face hours of waiting in an A&E.

NHS England has overseen a number of similar closings. The Guardian newspaper reported in 2018 that 95 walk-in centers have closed across the country since 2010. Others have been turned into “emergency treatment centers” run by general practitioners, where an appointment is required. In West London, the Parsons Green Walk-In Center may also close.

On January 15, the Central London Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which manages local health services, held a board meeting to discuss the future of the center.

The Board of Directors has decided that it will “hastily develop a set of future options” for the center by March 31, in collaboration with the managers of University College Hospital and the CCG of Camden.

One of these options will then be presented in a “business case” and approved by NHS England.

While developing these future options, Central London CCG “will engage in dialogue with local stakeholders, including local residents, on the current service and the requirement for change”.

The Board report continues: “This commitment will be undertaken in February and will inform the business case that will be presented to the Board in due course on the options and recommendations for moving forward.”

Explaining the need for change, the report said, “All services that were previously classified as drop-in centers should either be renamed emergency treatment centers (and comply with national guidelines) or become centers primary care.

“The Soho walk-in center does not meet the criteria for becoming an emergency treatment center, nor is there any plan to order such a service from the center. Most of the activities currently offered by the drop-in center are related to primary care or are related to other commissioners. “

The report also notes that the closure of the center could provoke “objections from the public and other stakeholders, including the Westminster County Council and local MPs”.

An NHS spokesperson said: “Continuing to provide accessible emergency care to our local communities is a top priority … we are working with CCG and NHS England to discuss options for the future of our centers without an appointment.”

