[CIU wins first at any time game on campus in wander-off vogue]

COLUMBIA, SC – It was a historic working day at Columbia International College as the very first home collegiate baseball sport in the 97-12 months record of the faculty took put. The CIU Rams baseball workforce defeated the USC-Salkehatchie Indians 7-6 in further innings in front of a packed group Monday afternoon. Trent Frye hit a walk-off solitary in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Rams their to start with-ever victory on their property area.

How It Happened:

Right after the Indians took an early 2- guide in the prime of the first inning, CIU slugger Rob Bell would blast a two-run house run around the proper-area fence to tie the contest at two-2.

Catcher Josh Hernandez gave the Rams their initial guide in the bottom of the third inning with a sacrifice fly scoring Carter Willis. Afterwards in the 3rd inning, the Rams would choose a 5-2 lead as Buddy Bleasedale hit a line travel double to score Shane Hammonds. Rob Bell would then select up his 3rd RBI of the working day with a solitary to scoring Bleasedale from 2nd.

The Indians would not go quietly, scoring three runs in the 6th inning and one more in the seventh to choose a six-5 lead.

With the Rams even now trailing 6-5 heading into the base of the ninth, Shane Hammonds would occur up massive for the Rams but hitting a solo dwelling operate about the left-field wall to tie the video game and ship the contest into extra innings.

Joshua Hernandez came up major in aid for the Rams, striking out 4 batters in the 9th and 10th innings to set up the Rams offense for the gain.

A guide-off triple from Rob Bell in the bottom of the 10th place him in scoring placement for the Rams. Trent Frye delivered for the Rams with a walk-off solitary to give the Rams the 7-6 victory.

Box Rating Highlights: