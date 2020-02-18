[CIU wins first at any time game on campus in wander-off vogue]

COLUMBIA, SC – It was a historic working day at Columbia International College as the very first home collegiate baseball sport in the 97-12 months record of the faculty took put. The CIU Rams baseball workforce defeated the USC-Salkehatchie Indians 7-6 in further innings in front of a packed group Monday afternoon. Trent Frye hit a walk-off solitary in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Rams their to start with-ever victory on their property area.
How It Happened:
- Right after the Indians took an early 2- guide in the prime of the first inning, CIU slugger Rob Bell would blast a two-run house run around the proper-area fence to tie the contest at two-2.
- Catcher Josh Hernandez gave the Rams their initial guide in the bottom of the third inning with a sacrifice fly scoring Carter Willis. Afterwards in the 3rd inning, the Rams would choose a 5-2 lead as Buddy Bleasedale hit a line travel double to score Shane Hammonds. Rob Bell would then select up his 3rd RBI of the working day with a solitary to scoring Bleasedale from 2nd.
- The Indians would not go quietly, scoring three runs in the 6th inning and one more in the seventh to choose a six-5 lead.
- With the Rams even now trailing 6-5 heading into the base of the ninth, Shane Hammonds would occur up massive for the Rams but hitting a solo dwelling operate about the left-field wall to tie the video game and ship the contest into extra innings.
- Joshua Hernandez came up major in aid for the Rams, striking out 4 batters in the 9th and 10th innings to set up the Rams offense for the gain.
- A guide-off triple from Rob Bell in the bottom of the 10th place him in scoring placement for the Rams. Trent Frye delivered for the Rams with a walk-off solitary to give the Rams the 7-6 victory.
Box Rating Highlights:
- Shane Hammonds notched an RBI and a solo homer although also scoring two operates.
- Rob Bell had three RBI’s and four hits in five at-bats.
- Trent Frye picked up the recreation-profitable strike with a walk-off solitary.
- Joshua Hernandez was phenomenal on the mound for the Rams recording 7 strikeouts and making it possible for only a person strike in three innings.