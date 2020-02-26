[civil-servants-barred-from-taking-part-in-political-gatherings]

Mohd Khairul reported civil servants had been also prohibited from distributing or transmitting phony news on social media or any other medium of conversation. — Image by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Community servants are strictly prohibited from attending or collaborating in political gatherings and creating public statements.

Director-Common of Public Expert services Datuk Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman explained civil servants have been also prohibited from distributing or transmitting bogus news on social media or any other medium of interaction.

“Civil servants need to preserve neutrality. I also urge all civil servants to remain quiet and have out their responsibilities in accordance to the regulations and insurance policies of the authorities in drive,” he reported in a circular letter dated Feb 25, 2020 to all Secretaries-General and Heads of Division.

Mohd Khairul Adib pressured that civil servants must go on to uphold and preserve allegiance to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong by carrying out their obligations.

On Monday, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as Key Minister.

Secretary-Common Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali in a assertion on the similar day said that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah experienced recognized the resignation and experienced appointed Dr Mahathir as interim key minister pending the appointment of a new primary minister.

Mohd Zuki mentioned that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had also consented to revoke the appointments of the cabinet members and in line with this, the responsibilities of users of the administration comprising the Deputy Primary Minister, Ministers, Deputy Ministers as nicely as political secretaries ceased effective the same day. — Bernama