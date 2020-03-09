“Civilization as we know it is at stake” in the 2020 election

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Monday took a hyperbolic look at the 2020 presidential election, saying to a hearing that “civilization, we know, is at stake.”

Pelosi made this observation during a speech at Northeastern Boston University, Mass., According to Fox News correspondent Rob DiRienzo.

"Civilization as we know it is at stake," said Nancy Pelosi right now, in reference to the presidential election at Northeastern University.



Pelosi’s speech also addressed other issues, including women in politics.

“Generally, I always say my vote for a woman. Simply, “he told attendees.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "Generally, I always vote for a woman. Just, yes."



At one point, one audience member raised the prospect of being the first woman president to be a Republican, to which he replied, “It’s OK.”

Pelosi’s remarks come after Politico’s Playbook reported that President Trump will skip the annual St. Patrick’s Day Speaker’s Lunch on Capitol Hill.

“Since spokeswoman (House Nancy Pelosi) has decided to disassociate this Nation with its actions and rhetoric, the President will not participate in times when he so often chooses to drive discord and disunity, and instead will hold rich history and a strong bond between the United States and Ireland in the White House on March 12, “said White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere in a statement on the decision.

Pelosi made similar comments alleging that President Trump’s possible re-election threatens the world when Democrats in the House read two action articles against the President.

“The damage this administration has done to America; America is a great country, we can bear – two terms, I don’t know,” said Pelosi in a CNN city council event in December. “Civilization, as we know it today, is at stake in this election.”

Pelosi is no stranger to giving more important descriptions of President Trump or his agenda. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Pelosi described the president as “the most dangerous person” in American history as part of a plea to Democratic voters to vote for him in November.

In 2017, Pelosi claimed that the Republicans’ reform bill would be “Armageddon,” with branches for years for the working class. “The bill that Republicans propose to attend the conference is probably one of the worst bills in the history of the United States of America,” he added at the time.