CIX Discusses What’s Improved Considering the fact that Their Debut + Why They are Grateful For One Yet another

Grazia has disclosed their new image shoot with CIX!

Regardless of even now remaining younger and playful boys at the rear of-the-scenes, the associates of CIX confirmed off their mature and charismatic poses in front of the digicam. They also participated in an interview commemorating their 200th day considering the fact that debuting.

When questioned what has adjusted due to the fact earning their debut, Yonghee shared, “I imagine I’m slowly but surely learning far more about myself. There are plenty of factors I came to know after debuting, like what I’m very good at and what I want to increase.” Seunghun added, “I’ve come to be closer with my associates and our lovers. That’s why our promotions are additional enjoyable.”

They also talked about their diverse performances, with Bae Jin Younger sharing, “The phase is exactly where I sense the most happiness. It’s fun and fascinating. Accomplishing has all the components I take pleasure in. There is singing, dancing, and followers.” Yonghee also commented, “I miss out on the occupied broadcast ambiance. I want to speedily return.”

The members also shared their gratitude toward a person yet another. Hyunsuk started by thanking Bae Jin Younger, stating, “It could be challenging to method an individual younger than you initial, so I am grateful to Jin Younger for always having treatment of me. There are also many smart phrases he’s shared based on his have activities.” BX continued, “I believe doing on stage alone would experience genuinely vacant. I usually feel protected simply because there are four folks beside me.”

Check out CIX’s entire image shoot and job interview in Grazia’s April concern that will be unveiled on March 20!

