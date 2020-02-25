[cj,-ag-viewed-getting-into-palace-in-advance-of-agong-meet-with-mps]

Luxurious cars believed to be carrying senior political leaders arrive at Istana Negara February 24, 2020. — Image by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Chief Justice Datuk Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and Lawyer Common Tommy Thomas were being observed arriving at Istana Negara this morning to meet up with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Members of the media waiting at Gate 2 of the palace observed Tengku Maimun arriving at 10.32am, adopted by Thomas at around 10.46am.

Meanwhile, Umno Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah was viewed arriving at 10.50am.

Kereta yang membawa Ahli Parlimen Gua Musang Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, tiba di Istana Negara melalui Pintu 2 pada 10.47 pagi pic.twitter.com/lKkYh8qXi2 — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) February 25, 2020

There ended up also reviews that former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and other Opposition MPs are at this time heading there as well.

Najib’s circumstance was postponed these days as he claimed he necessary to go to a political assembly at the Putra Environment Trade Centre at 10.30am and then to fulfill the Agong.

More TO Appear