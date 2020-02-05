CJ ENM is said to have renamed Mnet following the “Produire 101” controversy

According to the Maeil Business newspaper, CJ ENM began to restructure Mnet’s slogan and brand “We Are K-Pop” after the controversy “Produce 101” hit the network badly.

The outlet quotes sources from the entertainment industry stating that the music channel Mnet has taken internal steps to restore its brand identity. It has been reported that after the creation process is complete, they will collect comments before announcing the new slogan and more during the first semester. It has only been a year since Mnet adopted the slogan “We Are K-Pop”, but it seems that it will soon be withdrawn.

The business newspaper Maeil describes the reason for the brand change as the controversy over the manipulation of votes “Produce 101”, in which the producers of the show admitted to having rigged the queues of the last groups of the survival show and Mnet officially apologized. The scandal resulted in restrictions on the activities of the groups in the series IZ * ONE and X1, with interruptions of several months for the two groups leading to the dissolution of X1 and a delay of three months for the release of the album d ‘IZ * ONE. After the controversy, K-pop fans questioned the slogan of the networks by asking: “Does Mnet deserve to say” We Are K-Pop “?”

On December 30, CJ ENM announced that all of the profits received by Mnet through its manipulated programs would be used to create a fund for the active development of the music industry and the growth of K-pop. A fund of 253 million won (about $ 213,700) was created and the management of the money was entrusted to the cultural and artistic investment company KCVentures.

Many are curious to see if Mnet can change the public opinion of the network after its brand change. It is now 25 years since CJ ENM started the chain, and Maeil Business Newspaper writes that even in the midst of controversy, the network is also known for the success of shows such as “Superstar K”, “Show Me the Money” , “M Countdown” and “Queendom”.

Mnet is said to plan to incorporate its aspirations for the next 10 years into its new brand. The network plans to establish a new brand image that emphasizes the “back to basics” message.

Mnet is also planning special programs and digital content to celebrate its 25th anniversary. A company source said, “This year, since it’s the 25th anniversary of the founding of Mnet, we will try to contribute to the music industry with a new brand identity.”

