Claims for unemployment surged. So was the stock. What is behind the market movement this week?

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Most major indices are closed today for the Easter holiday.

But there is still much to talk about.

Market updates

Starts with Asia Where market Tokyo, Seoul And Shanghai The volume is, of course, light, but one of several indexes that are open for business today. Japanese Nikkei And Korean cosplay Located in green of Shanghai General Looking in the opposite direction. One bit of news that drives today’s market is, of course, the coronavirus pandemic. According to Johns Hopkins coronavirus trackers, the worldwide confirmed death toll can exceed 100,000 today.

Yesterday, Europe And of America Thanks mainly to the week ended in positive territory FedHistoric move Shore lift Even the more dangerous parts of Corporate credit market. It was more than enough for investors to shrug yesterday’s tough Unemployment.

In what we look very carefully here in Europe, the European Finance Minister said last night that 540 billion euros [$ 590 billion] Coronavirus Rescue package. Benefits include credit lines for companies and economies infected with the virus, Employment insurance benefits. But they did not agree with the plan of dispersing debt across all member states, the so-called coronavirus option, which is the biggest of all the challenges.

Another big news was the oil beat. yesterday’s OPEC + The meeting took place late into the night and was essentially agreed by oil majors. Cut production To meet crater demand. In the classic OPEC style, members have messed up the conditions and potential agreements are already at risk. The cuts driven by President Trump are in life support after Mexico leaves and sinks UTI benchmark WTI crude 9.3%.

As with every Friday, there is more data.

By numbers

1940. “We are probably Highest level of unemployment Because Franklin Roosevelt was president, “my colleague Lance Lambert calculates. Yes, you need to go back to World War II era. The number of Americans who have applied for unemployment benefits in the last three weeks is now historic, that’s the word.16.8 million. It will put Real unemployment rate of 14.7%. This is an astounding number. The unemployment rate tells us something about how GDP falls. This puts Congress and the Federal Reserve in action to prevent corporate failure and economic collapse. It is a difficult order. Election year.

1974. US stocks were the best week since Nixon—46 years ago. In a four-day trading week, Dow Jones Industrial Average 13% increase, S & P 500, 12.1%, and NASDAQ, 11%. But yesterday no one popped champagne. Andrew Hunter, senior US economist at Capital Economics, told the Wall Street Journal:Everyone is surprised at the speed and scale Of layoffs. “

10,000 or more. The last item is big Thank you very much What Bull sheet community. At some point last week 10,000 registrants— Not bad for newsletters less than 3 months old. As you may remember, the bullsheet was launched just as the coronavirus infection was affecting the Chinese market. It’s a story that spans the economy, markets, and livelihoods from Tokyo to San Francisco. Waking up every morning is not the most fun story. And I’m grateful that you chose to start the day here and get the latest on it and other market moving items. And thanks for the emails and notes. Thank you for contacting us all day.

Postscript

Roman Easter is the biggest week of the year. Christmas is big, but nothing beats Easter. For centuries, pilgrims from far away have gathered, worshiped, and celebrated the center of worship in the city. Since the beginning of the Pope system in France, the largest crowd in someone’s memory has been seen in recent years. Pope Francis is popular.

Rome was built to welcome the masses. This is a city where the numbers skyrocket on Sunday. For example, it regularly doubles in size to meet followers for special occasions and shrinks to normal size by Monday. Even the smallest Vatican City, the smallest sovereign state on earth, was designed to handle human herds. Bernini’s magnificent colonnade, Braccio di Carlo Magno, is a timeless architectural masterpiece that draws loyal people into Piazza San Pietro in a massive hug. Stunningly functional.

A huge colonnade of Bernini that serves as the northwestern border of St. Peter’s Square. Bernhard Warner

And Rome without pilgrims feels like a very strange place for all of us. It is a city with a plethora of plagues and crises, and is constantly recovering. There is no reason to think this is different.

If we can, we will return to Bernini’s 16th-century jewel, a marble forest towering in the middle of town.

Good weekend, everyone! Stay safe and sane.

Programming notesA: Monday is closed because it is a holiday in many parts of Europe. Filled out by my colleague Reimashaehi.

Bernhard Warner

Azuki

Bernhard.Warner@Fortune.com

