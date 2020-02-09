Claire Danes: “Home” is “unique”, “stimulates conversation”

LOS ANGELES, February 9 (UPI) – When Homeland Returning Sunday for its last season, it will release Season 7 cliffhanger. The series started with the return of an American prisoner of war, and now the main character Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) is in a similar situation.

Carrie successfully brought Russian spy Simone Martin (Sandrine Holt) back to the United States, but was captured. The season premiere shows that Carrie makes it out of a Russian prison, but she’s in a position as precarious as Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis) when the show started.

“There is this perfect symmetry,” Danes said on January 13 on a panel of the Television Critics Association.

Brody returned from an al-Qaida prison in the first season, leading to suspicions that the terrorists made him a sleeping agent. Carrie’s return from Russia deprives her of the authority she has earned as an American spy for seven years.

“She is so clear about her patriotism,” said Danes. “That means she can be challenged in every way, but when her patriotism is challenged, I think this is probably the deepest insult she can imagine.”

Homeland Co-creator Alex Gansa said Carrie couldn’t even be sure now.

“She is the one whose loyalty is challenged not only by the secret services, but also by Carrie Mathison herself because her memory is so fragmented from her time in captivity,” said Gansa.

A person she still trusts is Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin). Saul, the CIA chief whom President Keane named Season 7 National Security Advisor, is ready to send her on another mission.

“The mission that I found so meaningful and ironic at the end of the day was the mentee / mentor, the father / child (relationship),” said Patinkin.

In seven seasons of espionage, Carrie and Saul temporarily cheated on each other, and Saul tied them back to emotionally compromising work.

Season 8 begins with Saul Carrie throwing a lifeline after sacrificing herself for his mission. Gansa said the conclusion of Homeland will be the end of Carrie’s and Saul’s relationship.

“That’s what you’ll see resolved by the end of the 12 episodes,” said Gansa.

Season 8 will be Saul and Carrie’s last mission, but Patinkin suspects another show will take place Homeland‘s place. He believes that people will always have an appetite for dramas that deal with fictional crises in a world full of real crises.

“It is a necessity, not only for the news media, but for storytellers in general, to put this story in the foreground in the interest of humanity,” said Patinkin.

Danes agree Homeland is more than fleeting entertainment.

“I think it stimulates conversation and I think it’s unique,” said Danes. “So I think there will be an absence. I will miss it personally. I think it will be missed.”

Homeland has reflected on current issues such as the war in Afghanistan and Russia’s interference in US politics. Gansa said the last season would reflect less current storylines than the previous ones.

“This season we really decided to focus on these two actors and these two characters and tell the last chapter in this story,” said Gansa.

When the relationship between Saul and Carrie comes to an end and Carrie is suspected of being a prisoner of war, Gansa has also found ways to bring back some characters from Season 4.

“For the people who have stayed on the show all these years, they will get their rewards,” said Gansa. “One of them is Max, and one of them is a resolution of the Haqqani story that we left hanging at the end of season four.”

Homeland Return on Sunday at 9 p.m. on Showtime.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-eLT82JYsP4 (/ embed)