Claire Danes was almost in “Titanic” and my mind is overwhelmed

It’s hard to imagine a boy with a baby face Leonardo Dicaprio embrace others than Kate Winslet on the deck of the Titanic. Apparently, however, things were almost completely different Claire Danes revealing that she was in the race to play Rose.

In a recent interview with Dax Shepherd on his Armchair expert In a podcast, Danes revealed that “great interest” was in her role, but she declined because she was unwilling to apply pressure and improve the profile that it would bring.

“I had just shot this romantic epic with Leo in Mexico City where they wanted to shoot Titanic, “She explained. The” romantic epic “in question is Romeo and Julietwhere Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes played the famous star cruisers.

“It would take me to something I knew I didn’t have the resources to deal with. I knew I had to build a lot,” she said.

The role went instead to Kate Winslet and brought her great fame.

Oddly enough, Leo wasn’t the first choice to play the role of Jack either. In an interview in 2017, Winslet revealed that Matthew McConaughey was in the race. She said:

“I auditioned with Matthew, isn’t that weird? I’ve never said that publicly. I auditioned with Matthew, which was absolutely fantastic. It just wouldn’t have been the whole thing, Jack and Rose, Kate and Leo.”

If you need me, I’ll spend the rest of the day imagining how these wild versions of the Titanic would have played out with alternative realities.

Image:

Getty Images / Steve Granitz