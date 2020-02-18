[claire-denis’-the-stars-at-noon-with-pattinson,-qualley-lands-at-a24]

Claire Denis’ The Stars at Midday with Pattinson, Qualley lands at A24

Just after starring in her acclaimed sci-fi drama Higher Daily life two a long time ago, Robert Pattinson is reuniting with Claire Denis for her up coming project The Stars at Midday, in which he will star together with Margaret Qualley (As soon as On a Time in Hollywood) and has just been obtained by A24, in accordance to Deadline.

Prior to hitting the European Film Industry, the indie powerhouse studio has obtained Denis’ job for a reduced seven-figure deal.

Based on the 1986 novel by Denis Johnson, the film is established in 1984 throughout the Nicaraguan Revolution and centers on a mysterious English businessman as he engages in a romance with a headstrong American journalist. But the two come across on their own wrapped up in a world-wide-web of lies and conspiracies and are pressured to count on each individual other as they try out to escape the nation.

Denis is adapting the novel along with Lea Mysius and Andrew Litvack, with Wild Bunch launching global product sales on the job at the EFM and Paris-primarily based Curiosa Movies set to deliver the project. A creation get started date is staying eyed for afterwards this calendar year.

Pattinson has manufactured a title for himself in the indie scene adhering to the summary of the Twilight saga, getting labored with A24 on four projects together with very last year’s acclaimed psychological horror film The Lighthouse. He is at this time returning to the large budget world for Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which is now filming in London.

Following breaking out on HBO’s The Leftovers, Qualley has been growing her occupation on the major monitor in the past couple of decades, landing key roles in Netflix’s Demise Notice, Shane Black’s The Good Guys and Quentin Tarantino’s The moment On a Time in Hollywood. She was previous noticed on FX’s Fosse/Verdon minimal sequence, for which she was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Superb Supporting Actress in a Constrained Sequence or Film.

