Claire Trevett: PM stages Neve, while Simon Bridges shows his soft hands

Regarding the election year openings, Ratana was gone, prepared and matched with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Ardern arrived in Ratana Pa with a not-so-secret weapon: her daughter Neve.

She also came armed with NZ First leader Winston Peters who released her to be relentlessly positive by beating her on national leader Simon Bridges, describing him as “like a barking bad breed dog asset”.

The leader of the National Party, Simon Bridges, arrived armed only with unnecessary optimism and a strange belief in the powers of Palmolive.

For Bridges – like his National Party ancestors – there is almost no hope of getting votes in Ratana.

Bridges himself recognized this with a joke that he was aiming to double the National Party vote in the voting booth at Ratana Pa: from one vote obtained in 2017 to two in 2020.

But it takes more than a futile mission to stop Bridges. So he went anyway and decided to hammer Ardern for what it had delivered – or rather what it didn’t have.

He told those in the PA that Maori voters returned all Maori seats to Labor in 2017 – by removing the Maori party – and should expect dividends.

He found an unusual metaphor to emphasize this: the one who came back to bite him.

He said they should look at Labor’s hands to judge their hard work.

“They’re sweet like they used Palmolive. What did [Labor] do for you in the year of delivery?”

Ardern’s real problem in Ratana was not the soft hands or the bridges. Her problem was sitting right in front of her in a red dress.

On the paepae, Dame Tariana Turia looked with her eagle eye.

As Ratana approached, Turia and a coalition of ladies had gone to the Waitangi court to complain about the government’s distribution of Whanau Ora funds.

Just to make sure the point made the headlines, she also claimed that Ardern was “out of depth” on the issue.

The timing would force Ardern to face it before reporting to Ratana and Waitangi, places she had previously told the Maori to hold her to account.

In her speech, Ardern briefly raised it, saying that she agreed that Whanau Ora worked – “and the rest, we can work.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with daughter Neve during Ratana celebrations in Ratana. Photo / Claire Trevett

But his real defender was Neve – who very rarely accompanies his parents to public events, just like the center of attention of the cameras.

There is something of an agreement that the media will not photograph Neve in the vicinity – the exemption is if her parents take her to a public event.

A trip to Ratana was Ardern’s first public outing after announcing her pregnancy in January 2018.

Ratana was also the first to give Neve a name – that name was Waru [eight] – an important number for the Church.

On Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke at a pōwhiri for political parties, as did national leader Simon Bridges and co-leader of the Greens Marama Davidson.

Now Neve herself was back.

Neve, now an energetic toddler with a certain rhythm, rushed with two DPS officers who were discreetly watching her and President Trevor Mallard hobbling behind her trying to follow.

His mother, meanwhile, was surrounded by sympathizers and received a slightly warmer welcome than Bridges.

In this regard, Bridges had also presented what appeared to be a pitiful plea for a certain love for Ratana.

He said he remembered coming to Ratana with former Prime Minister John Key, and that they liked Key because he was charming and fun, and that they liked Bill English because of its integrity.

He stopped short to say what he thought they might think of him.

NZ Herald asked for it later. The only comment was that perhaps he should have chosen a different metaphor for work than that of soft hands.

What Bridges hadn’t considered was that right after he said he should follow the welcome line, shaking hands with everyone.

And they reported that his own hands were adorable and soft. “They were the hands of the lawyer.”

The bridges have at least had a good response to Peters’ description of him as a “bad dog”, pointing out that crossbreed dogs had hybrid vigor and were healthier than purebred dogs.

