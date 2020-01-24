Claire Trevett: PM stages Neve, while Simon Bridges shows his soft hands

Regarding the election year openings, Ratana was gone, prepared and matched with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Ardern arrived in Ratana Pa with a not-so-secret weapon: her daughter Neve.

She also came armed with NZ First leader Winston Peters who released her to be relentlessly positive by beating her on national leader Simon Bridges, describing him as “like a barking bad breed dog asset”.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with daughter Neve during Ratana celebrations in Ratana. Photo / Claire Trevett

On Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke at a pōwhiri for political parties, as did national leader Simon Bridges and co-leader of the Greens Marama Davidson. Completed with funding from NZ On Air.

