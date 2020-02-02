Claire Trevett: Simon Bridges’ big bet on National’s decision to exclude Winston Peters

COMMENT:

New Zealand’s first leader Winston Peters likes the advice of Kenny Rogers in The Gambler: “You have to know when to hold them, when to fold them, know when to walk away and know when to run.”

National Party leader Simon Bridges is around the poker table and calculated that Winston Peters was bluffing about his hand – and therefore he is holding on.

National Leader Simon Bridges Will Not Form Government With Winston Peters And New Zealand First

Bridges’ unequivocal decision to exclude any deal with New Zealand First after the election is a gamble.

But it’s calculated.

READ MORE:

• National leader Simon Bridges rules out post-election deal with New Zealand first

• Simon Bridges says new National recruits will receive campaign training this weekend

• National leader Simon Bridges: government “copied” its infrastructure spending plans

• National leader Simon Bridges promises that his party will be the “infrastructure party”

Bridges realized he had more to lose from keeping Peters on National’s radar than eliminating him.

Bridges is betting that Peters would have always gone for Labor if he had been the kingmaker in 2020 anyway. In all likelihood, the majority of National Party voters will have resolved this themselves.

But there will also be a few who might think they are smart and vote strategically for NZ First. Bridges is betting that the election will come down to a very narrow margin.

He wants every vote he can get – and that means telling National Party voters that there is absolutely no hope of a New Zealand national first government.

It’s a big risk because if Peters is the kingmaker again, people will conveniently forget that they thought he would always go with Labor anyway.

National’s decision dulls Winston Peters’ usual campaign tool to say that NZ First could go both ways.

The bridges will face the flak so that National has no chance. But if Peters is completely excluded from Parliament, Bridges will be commended for his wise decision.

And that’s Bridges’ overall plan – to cut enough voters so that NZ First doesn’t hit the 5% threshold to return.

Hence the reason he cited for the decision was a lack of confidence in NZ First. The specific reason was the trial against national deputies while he was negotiating with them.

Confidence was the same reason that former Prime Minister John Key cited in 2008 and 2011. Bridges hopes for the same result as in 2008, when NZ First eventually withdrew from Parliament.

Peters inevitably decried Bridges’ decision, saying that if Bridges didn’t respond, someone else at National would.

But it dulls his usual campaign tool to say that NZ First could go both ways.

This means that Peters’ only remaining tool is to argue that only a vote for NZ First can stop a Labor-Green government.

This argument alone may be enough for some national voters to check the black and white box.

But this will only be effective if polls show that Labor and the Greens have a good chance of succeeding on their own.

If the battle is near, the voters of the National will bump behind the National to try to overtake them.

It is likely that the move will cause some apprehension within the caucus.

But as they headed to the Havelock North caucus meeting on Sunday, National Party MPs were asked to describe Peters in a nutshell.

Judith Collins settled for “still alive”. Northland MP Matt King chose “crafty”. Others have shown mercuriality, cunning and “made a splash”.

Dan Bidois was the most courageous: his word was “gone”.

On polling day, the chips will be counted and Bridges or Peters will take the hit. The other will be running.

.