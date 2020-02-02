Claire Trevett: Simon Bridges’ big bet on National’s decision to exclude Winston Peters

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
27
COMMENT:

New Zealand’s first leader Winston Peters likes the advice of Kenny Rogers in The Gambler: “You have to know when to hold them, when to fold them, know when to walk away and know when to run.”

National Leader Simon Bridges Will Not Form Government With Winston Peters And New Zealand First

National’s decision dulls Winston Peters’ usual campaign tool to say that NZ First could go both ways.

.

