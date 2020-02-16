[clairo-releases-surprise-new-track-‘february-fifteen,-2020-london,-uk-(demo)’]

Clairo has posted a new track on her YouTube account today (February 16), provisionally titled ‘february 15, 2020 london, uk (demo)’.

Read a lot more: The Massive Read – Clairo: “I don’t count on anyone else”

Showcasing Clairo’s usually lo-fi melancholy, the song appears to be a bittersweet rumination on a connection: “I’m drunk yet again / I really should be ashamed, but you embrace it / Don’t make me feel nervous.”

The demo’s personal, fuzzy sound prompted some listeners to assess the monitor to the artist’s early function, when she 1st collected on line notice for ‘Pretty Girl’. “this provides me soundcloud clairo vibes,” a single enthusiast added in the YouTube comments. Listen to the new track underneath.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/QGDnBlOC_O0?feature=oembed" title="february 15, 2020 london, uk (demo)" width="696"></noscript>

Before this 7 days (February 14), Clairo confirmed that she’ll be undertaking at Glastonbury 2020 – and also vowed to just take her mum together.

Speaking to us at the NME Awards 2020 after picking up the Finest New Act In The World award on Wednesday (February 12), the singer-songwriter unveiled her options to head to Deserving Farm in June. “We are at Glastonbury, I have just located out!,” she told NME.

“I promised my mother that I would take her,” she continued. “We usually used to look at the Palladia Channel that would clearly show all of the aged Glastonbury performances. I keep in mind viewing performances with her and promising that if I at any time acquired to go to Glastonbury that I would take her.”

“My mom is the coolest individual in the globe. She is in essence my ideal buddy.”

Clairo also defined how the NME Award “means the world” to her, primarily as she was up from so numerous other artists that she enjoys.

“I cannot believe that I received anything at all,” she reported. “There are so lots of wonderful men and women in that group, so I was super honoured to be recognised. Sam Fender is wonderful, Jade Bird is amazing as well, DaBaby, Girl In Red is one of my greatest friends. There are so a lot of men and women that I listen to all the time. It was nuts.”