Clancy Eccles & The Dynamites – Freedom / Fire Corner

Doctor Bird

2CD / DL

Released on February 14, 2020

Re-release of two classic reggae albums from 1969, assisted by Clancy Eccles, who successfully combined his singing career with production work. This edition completes the remaining Dynamites and King Stitt recordings in 1969, plus many other bonus melodies … LTW’s Ian Canty hears the man on a St Mary’s motorcycle who became one of ’69 reggae’s prime movers …

Clancy Eccles was born on December 9, 1940 in Dean Pen, in the parish of St. Mary’s, in northeastern Jamaica. The young was born into an evangelical family and sang in the church from a very young age. Bitten by the musical bug instead of the religious one, at the age of fifteen, Eccles hit himself and sang among the waiting tables for tourists. While participating in a talent show he was noticed by Coxsone Dodd, who quickly signed him for a record deal. An early ska / r & b-cut Freedom was Clancy’s first Jamaican hit single, finally released to the public two years after it was recorded in 1959 – that was after it was a hugely popular “exclusive” disc on Dodd’s Downbeat sound system.

Despite that early success and quite a few releases from 1961, he had to wait a long time for his debut album, the 1969 LP, also entitled Freedom. In the intervening years, he had occupied himself with concentrating on both concert promotions and record production and had completely stopped music for a while, unable to make ends meet. But the moment Freedom released the album, Eccles was back and at the height of his creativity, operating through a number of record labels including his own Clandisc, all of which produced a wealth of music. The original reggae boom was in full swing and Clancy was at the forefront and scored some big hit singles that appealed to a wide range of fans, including members of the British skinhead cult.

The sleeve photo of Freedom is one of them the classic reggae music images, where Clancy rides a rugged terrain on a motorcycle, absolutely screaming relaxed cool. That photo was part of Jamaican music history and the album received a British release on Trojan, opening it up to those new fans of the sound. The musical content is also not a disappointment. As was usually the case, the record was almost entirely composed of those few hits, but more unusual it was written and produced entirely by itself. Even at less important moments, Freedom is still a solid reggae dish with a lot to recommend.

Opening things is a neat reproduction of his first hit (and album title track), very dance-oriented with the voice of Eccles, a pleasant mix of both the surly and the smooth. The vocal possibilities of Cynthia Richards are well used on Two Of A Kind and the big hit Fattie Fattie also shines. With this single, Clancy almost also got a British hit, because the new British fans embraced this excellent sung and irresistibly catchy offer.

Shu Be Du is a perfect boss / skinhead reggae and the template for King Stitt’s Fire Corner (more on that later) and the organ-guided shuffle from Dollar Train is another gem that fits any dance floor. The rocking rhythms for Aunt Lulu and the rolling skank of What Will Your Mother Say also have a lot of fun. Mount Zion, a great and very soulful duet with Noel Simms (announced here as Scully) brings the album to a fitting high point.

13 bonus numbers have been added to this first disc, so that the recording activities of Clancy Eccles are thoroughly viewed in the same time span as the album. Festival ’68 wraps steel drum exotica in a shrill rhythmic skank and there is another cool duet with Cynthia on Dance Beat. A light touch is very well applied to The Revenge and if the relaxed groove of Great (Beat) slows the hectic pace a bit, it is all performed with a dazzling flair. Added to the Freedom album, these single tunes present a convincing case for Eccles’ work in the original reggae era.

In his recording activities from that time, Clancy made use of the background clothing Dynamites, whose Fire Corner album forms the largest part of the second disc of this new set. This studio band included staff who also had a hand in the Crystalites and Beverley’s All Stars, with Bobby Ellis, Paul Douglas and Gladdy Anderson among their numbers. Given the talents of the people involved with Fire Corner, there is no big surprise in the fact that this is elegantly played, pre-eminently danceable rate from the start.

Although clearly a mainly instrumental set King Stitt was the title track, which is just as excellent and immediately memorable as ever, from that famous unaccompanied intro. One of the best DJ talkover albums. At the time of the release of the LP it had already become a solid skinhead reggae favorite and it plays here together with two other Stitt solo vocals Vigorton 2 and Soul Language, where the tight rhythm of the latest and the jazz-flecked horns are attractive.

From the instrumentals, Eternally opens the procedure with a coppery slut, a beautiful exotic and original sound. John Public takes the pewter whistle from Tom Hark and gives it a quick twist and the clear and sober sound of Mr Midnight also pleases. In short, there is a lot here to make every reggae fan dance the night away, with Clancy’s musicality and steady hand always smart.

Among the bonus numbers on this disc, we get three King Stitt contributions, with Who Yea as the choice with his catchy shout and near-singing style. Winston Wright’s fast instrumental instrumental Silbert Dragon is a goodie and Val Bennett excels positively on saxophone when offering City Demonstration. It is up to Clancy and Stitt to close this collection, acting back and forth in style on Dance Beat (version 2).

Not long after these albums were released, Eccles decided to distance himself from music and instead go to the political arena and become an adviser to the National Party of the People. He never went back to music full time and recorded very sparingly from the early 1970s. He died in June 2005 after a heart attack and left behind a legacy of great music despite his relatively short recording career.

Freedom / Fire Corner is great listening and proof of Eccles’ talent and vision during that original reggae tree. Although he was unable to transfer those skills to the root / dub era, there is enough here to suggest what could have been. He was never given to gimmicks, but he was certain how he could produce a decent tune, which would certainly have helped him. It shouldn’t be, but it doesn’t matter – there are so many top quality skinhead reggae here to enjoy and it’s just fun to hear.

All words by Ian Canty – view his author profile here

