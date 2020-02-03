Clannad releases the brand new single A Celtic Dream

Clannad has released a brand new single, A Celtic Dream. The song comes from the upcoming career-wide collection of the band In A Lifetime, which will be released on March 13 by BMG.

The new single, one of the two new songs in the collection, is produced by Trevor Horn, contains a lyrics that refers to the myths and legends of life 10 thousand years ago, and a chorus that recalls the early days of the band in Donegal. You can watch the video for the new single below.

Who Knows Where The Time Goes, the other new song, with its title reference to the late Sandy Denny, is about “father time” and the challenges most of us face every day.

“We had discussed whether it would be our farewell trip prior to our world tour in 2013-2015,” the band tells Prog. “But since Pádraig passed, we decided that our next tour would certainly be our last and we are planning to make it a very special and memorable last trip … and to accompany this trip we are very happy to have the In A Lifetime – be able to release anthology that we hope will give our fans a lasting musical legacy. “

In A Lifetime is released as a luxury box set, 2LP set, 2CD set and also a 2CD media book. It can be ordered here in advance.

Clannad will play:

March 4: Sheffield City Hall

March 6: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

March 7: Gateshead Sage

March 8: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

March 10: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

March 11: Birmingham Symphony Hall

March 13: Ipswich Regent Theater

March 14: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

March 16: Bournemouth Pavilion Theater

March 17: London Palladium

March 19: Oxford New Theater

March 20: Bath The Forum

March 22: Cardiff St David’s Hall

March 23: Brighton Dome Concert Hall

