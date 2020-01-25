Clapton stabbed: investigation into Hackney’s murder after man stabbed

A murder investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Clapton, Hackney.

On Friday January 24, police were called to a residential address in Mount Pleasant Lane at 11:29 p.m. following reports of unrest.

Metropolitan police and London Ambulance Service officers attended the scene.

A man, without further details, was found stabbed inside the property.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, the man was pronounced dead soon after.

Investigations are underway to confirm his identity and notify his relatives.

A post mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene, suspected of murder, and is still being held in a police station in north London.

Met’s Specialist Crime Command homicide detectives are investigating. At this point, no one else is wanted in connection with this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD9064 / 24Jan.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 – you don’t need to leave your name.

.