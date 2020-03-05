[clara-ponsati:-catalan-educational-to-look-in-court-docket-in-extradition-battle]

An tutorial struggling with extradition to Spain is to appear in court docket in Edinburgh.

Clara Ponsati faces a charge of sedition about her position in Catalonia’s unsanctioned independence referendum in 2017.

She is because of to look at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday for a additional preliminary listening to.

Her legal group formerly argued she will have authorized immunity if she gets an MEP as a final result of Brexit.

Five seats in the European Parliament have been offered to Spain because of to the Uk leaving the EU in January.

The College of St Andrews tutorial turned an MEP as a final result.

Arguments on Thursday are predicted to centre on the competency of the warrant and challenges surrounding twin criminality, which relate to no matter whether the law is an offence in both nations.

It is expected the hearing could past up to two days.