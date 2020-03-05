[clara-ponsati:-‘stalemate’-above-extradition-in-advance-of-immunity-ruling]

A conclusion on no matter whether an tutorial will be extradited to Spain will not be manufactured till the European Parliament has dominated on regardless of whether she should remain immune from prosecution, a courtroom has listened to.

Clara Ponsati faces a cost of sedition in excess of her role in Catalonia’s unsanctioned independence referendum in 2017.

But Edinburgh Sheriff Court read on Thursday that the former Catalan minister now has immunity from prosecution in Spain due to the fact she a short while ago turned an MEP.

Ms Ponsati’s lawyer Gordon Jackson QC advised the courtroom the Spanish Authorities has used to the European Parliament inquiring it to waive her immunity so she can be prosecuted.

The court docket had been expected to centre on the competency of the extradition warrant and concerns encompassing twin criminality, which relate to whether or not the law is an offence in both equally nations around the world.

But Mr Jackson explained to the court docket there was no place talking about issues even further right until the immunity problem is settled, describing the recent condition as a “stalemate”.

He reported: “Ms Ponsati is now a member of the European Parliament, that signifies she has immunity.

“She has immunity from prosecution in Spain and Spain do not dispute that.

“Spain has applied to the European Parliament for waiver of the immunity.

“We’ve agreed that it would make completely no sense in anyway to retain likely with this till that immunity situation is sorted.

“We feel to be in a kind of stalemate until that gets sorted.”

Ms Ponsati, a University of St Andrews tutorial, became an MEP after five seats in the European Parliament ended up provided to Spain when the United kingdom remaining the EU in January.

Solicitor Advocate John Scott QC, for the Crown, said Spain applied for the waiver in February and it may perhaps be close to 4 months prior to a conclusion is built.

Sheriff Nigel Ross agreed a full listening to scheduled for May possibly will now no for a longer period consider position and the subject will be ongoing until eventually June 18.

He explained: “Nothing will materialize nowadays and we will await the result of Spain’s application to the European Parliament.”

Ms Ponsati could be sentenced to 15 many years powering bars if convicted, with nine other Catalan officers supplied jail sentences of amongst nine and 13 years for the similar offence in autumn last 12 months.