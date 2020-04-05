Clare Crawley has been wearing the Ona dress since her split with Juan Pablo Galavis

Fans were thrilled when Clare Crawley was announced from Juan Pablo Galavis of The Bachelor ahead of the upcoming bachelorette. His 39 years of memory have been memorable. But Crawley’s less-than-stellar relationship with Galavis makes the Sacramento hairdresser a Bachelor Nation fan-favorite. Recently on Instagram, Crawley revealed that keeping the dress from the “strongest moment” of his life. And first of all, we’re ready to watch her take on the reins on The Bachelorette right now.

What does Clare Crawley say to Juan Pablo Galavis about “The Bachelor”?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tY34-hgeUuw (/ embed)

In the Bachelor season 18, Crawley made him the last two Galavis, with Nikki Ferrell. But after a rollercoaster of some time, Galavis and Crawley became the best they ever had last season.

During the helicopter tour, the men shared a personal experience without microphones or cameras. However, instead of sticking to the fat nothings, Galavis chose to tell Crawley something silly. According to Us Weekly, he said, “I love f * cking you, but I don’t know you.”

Later in the last event, Galavis arrived with Crawley to accompany Ferrell. However, Crawley said last. Before heading out, the new bachelorette followed Galavis.

“I forgot about you,” Crawley said. “Because I’ll tell you, I do care about what your husband looks like. Whatever you drive me, I don’t want my kids to be like you.

Bachelorette’s ‘Clara Crawley’ revealed she managed to keep the dress from the Juan Pablo Galavis breakup on Instagram

Clare Crawley’s Instagram Profile | Clare Crawley via Instagram Story

On March 4, Crawley shared a post from the past on his Instagram Story. The Bachelorette has been as clean as water and has been stripping off the band since she broke up with Galavis on The Bachelor.

“Clean the doors today … common sense?” Crawley wrote.

The hairdresser was then visited with a behind-the-scenes look. “Funny thing: the zipper was cut around because I broke this dress from the moment I got into the garage,” Crawley wrote. And in all honesty, we’re not going to miss him.

At the time, Crawley explained why she has been wearing makeup since 2014. “She had 2 reasons: 1) 2) It was the strongest moment of my life,” she wrote. it.

But instead of the sentimental value of the garment, Crawley says he has moved on and is ready to embark on his new journey. “Just wait until you see my Clare 2.0 dress,” Crawley wrote, covering The Bachelorette Season 16.

If it was Clare Crawley’s time for “The Bachelorette” to begin?

‘Clare Crawley is the Bachelorette and’ The Bachelor’s Juan Pablo Galavis | Rick Rowell / Walt Disney television via Getty Images

On March 13, Crawley’s The Bachelorette was suspected of having coronavirus (COVID-19). Sacramento news broke the news in an Instagram post. He wrote:

Welcome! Talk about having a great time! In serious terms, the importance of health is the most important thing right now, and as I know you’ve heard, we’re pushing the pause for now on the film The Bachelorette. We take it daily and every hour at an hour like this is kind of absurd. All I know is that my heart is full of love and support so far, and I am excited for my journey to begin! I’ve waited 38 years for these times, what a time, right!

Then on April 1, Chairman Chris Harrison reaffirmed the position. He acknowledged that ABC’s work was repeated in the works until the event was done.

“We could have done this show and done it safely, we didn’t,” Harrison told Entertainment Tonight. “Right now we just hold on and hang on to it. But we’re all starting to go back and make Clare our bachelorette.”

The journey started before I had this moment;) don’t be so bad. What a wonderful new experience! https://t.co/dCU4IxInCe

– Clare Crawley (@Clare_Crawley) April 3, 2020

Still, Crawley is excited about what’s coming to The Bachelorette. On April 2, the media issued a statement that they would be critical of the delay.

“I am so disappointed in Claire because she has not started her journey to find love again,” the ad wrote on Twitter.

But Crawley has reaffirmed Bachelor Nation on his quest for love. “The journey has already begun before I have it now,” he wrote. “Don’t be excited. It’s a wonderful experience again!”

While the Bachelorette Season 16 episode has been delayed, Crawley is telling us that it might be worth the wait. So be prepared.

Read more: ‘The Bachelorette’: Clare Crawley’s season is over, but there’s a pardon