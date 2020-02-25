[Clarendon deputies investigate murder on Herod Generate]

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was located useless on Sunday.

Authorities say Corey McFadden, 27, was uncovered with gunshot wounds at a residence near his house on Herod Travel.

In accordance to investigators, close friends of McFadden claimed him missing on February 23, right after they attempted to pick him up from his residence for his birthday social gathering on Saturday.

Officers say no arrests have been produced.

If you have any info, be sure to phone the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office environment at (803) 435-4414.