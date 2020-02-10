World Boxing News 10/02/2020

Artis Mack, the brother of the women’s boxing world champion, Claressa Shields, has pleaded guilty to attack by respected coach James Ali Bashir.

Mack was convicted in a plea in which the 28-year-old was detained for a year later that year.

Agreement was reached on the incident in which Mack Bashir blinded at a weighing ceremony last year.

The native Flint-idiot Bashir (68) caused considerable damage that required hospital treatment.

Bashir was brought to doctors from the Federal Event Center there, where Shields and her opponent Ivana Habazin were ready to step on the scales for their union struggle.

The weighing and the whole thing was finally postponed. Months later, Shields defeated Habazin for the WBC and WBO super welterweight titles.

Shields won championships in three weight classes due to their triumph.

At the Mack hearing, Frank Manley represented the perpetrator and then made a brief statement to the media.

Frank Manley, Mack’s lawyer, described the incident as a no-profit situation.

“It was bad for the city, bad for his sister, and certainly bad for everyone involved,” Manley told mlive.com. “Hopefully that will end.

VICTORY

“We consider it a victory. Mr. Mack was faced with fighting words and a very emotional and challenging language. He was concerned about his sister’s safety.

“I think there were words that were racially colored, and in his eyes they were fighting words. (They) allowed him to go forward and protect his sister.

“We currently consider it to be in our best interest to resolve this matter,” he added with regard to the settlement of the appeal.

At the time of the incident, Shields was unable to explain what had happened and apologized to Habazin and Bashir.

Mack will be sentenced at the Genesee District Court on Monday, February 10. He is also fined $ 1,000.