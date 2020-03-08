Claressa Shields is conquering the weight divisions in a style similar to Floyd Mayweather

% MINIFYHTMLb83faa97800aaefe7f2b4b2567a1e74811%

% MINIFYHTMLb83faa97800aaefe7f2b4b2567a1e74812%

Claressa Shields has become a three peso champion in just 10 fights

Dressed as a part queen and part gladiator, Claressa’s shields & # 39; T-Rex & # 39; they went in the ring with a belief that believed the size of the battle ahead.

% MINIFYHTMLb83faa97800aaefe7f2b4b2567a1e74813%

% MINIFYHTMLb83faa97800aaefe7f2b4b2567a1e74814%

In a walk through the centuries, Shield and his entourage performed a choreographic routine for & # 39; Run the World (Girls) & # 39; of Beyoncé, which ended properly with Shields being crowned and dressed.

% MINIFYHTMLb83faa97800aaefe7f2b4b2567a1e74815%% MINIFYHTMLb83faa97800aaefe7f2b4b2567a1e74816%

About 20 minutes later, Shields, 24, easily overcame Croatian Ivana Habazin to add the unified WBC and WBO middleweight championship to her undisputed middleweight crown.

The Shields sealed a key points victory over Ivana Habazin

In just 10 professional fights, Shield has become the fastest boxer, male or female, to win world titles in three weight classes, beating players like Vasiliy Lomachenko, who accomplished the feat in his 12th professional start.

The charismatic personality of the Invincible Shields, the electrifying spectacle, the performance of elite level championships and the amazing ability to back their flames on the net have led to comparisons to Floyd Mayweather.

Like Mayweather, Shields was born in Michigan. Mayweather grew up in Grand Rapids while Shields grew up in Flint.

In each of their fights, the Shield sympathizes with Flint residents by placing real 85-inch blue braids on their hair to highlight the current water crisis in the city.

In February, Shield was one of six women to be awarded a sculpture in Flint, part of a project entitled & # 39; Honoring Heroin and Humanitarianism: Women who have contributed to a better life for everyone in this community & # 39;

“I’m really tired,” Shield says. “I dreamed of achieving certain things in my life, but some things I had not dreamed of happening to me. I am honored to be acquainted with a sculpture in Flint. I will take this recognition and elevate Flint.” . “

Shields have come a long way in reaching the heights of women’s boxing.

My name is GWOAT (the greatest woman of all time). I have manifested my whole career.

Clare’s shield

Mayweather’s father was a small drug dealer, Shields’ mother struggling with alcohol. The shields once clashed at school, so for her, like many other fighters throughout history, boxing was a constructive way to channel her anger.

But the troubled beginning of the Shield in life did not stop him from daring to be great. She has always been an excellent believer in the power of positive thinking and saying things in existence. “My name is GWOAT. I’ve manifested it throughout my career,” Shields says.

“Now, I’ve made history, in the two gold medals at the Olympics and in the world-titled professionals in three weightlifting in just 10 fights, stories that no man or woman has ever done.”

“What I think I can do, I can do. With prayer and hard work, I have achieved everything so far and will continue to do so.”

The two-time Olympic champion beat its rivals in London and Rio

Similar to the Mayweather era, there are some legitimate threats to the Shields field.

While reigning as the undisputed middleweight champion (160Ib) and the unified champion in the middleweight heavyweight (154Ib), Cecilia Braekhus is the undisputed middleweight champion (147Ib).

When asked what he thought of negotiating a 150-pound weight to help fight Braekhus, Shields’ response was quick and ambiguous.

“I can do 150 pounds, but before I think about doing it, I want to have your signature on paper first. No one is setting hydration limits for me, which I know I would try to do I do. “

Shield has shown a total style of acting since his professional debut

Shield has shown a total style of acting since his professional debut

“I don’t want Cecilia’s belts. I want her heart. In the ring, I’m super competitive and I want to destroy her.”

But a recent internet dispute involving Shields has given way to a sudden rivalry of a bygone era. In his Instagram account, Shield curiously thanked the possibility of a fight with former 42-year-old retired champion Laila Ali.

Aside from the highest salary of his career for Shields, it’s hard to see what he would have to gain by fighting an Ali after the post.

The shield gives her its spin: “I see it as a torch step or maybe I’m getting the torch,” she says.

The shield has challenged Laila Ali to retire

“Laila was a good fighter in her time. A pay day is never bad, but I find it works like all my other wars: a close up or a KO. Even at her best, I could have defeated him. ” “

Ali aside, if Shields were to take part in a “fantasy war, cit; with a warrior woman from another era, she says she would join the former three-peso world champion and be prompted by the Hall of Fame, Anne Wolfe , which is widely regarded as the best fighter in women’s boxing history.

“I was going to solve Wolfe’s fight because she had everything I had: ability, power and speed,” Shields says.

As expected, Shield believes she would have raised her hand in victory at the end of the war. “I think the fight would be a win for me. I would have to be smart in the first rounds, bring it to the body in the intermediate rounds and have a strong wire and combinations to finish.”

The Shield has only proved one loss, among the fans. Ironically, it was in the hands of a fighter who would begin his professional career with Mayweather Promotions.

1:31 Savannah Marshall could renew her rivalry with Shields

Savannah Marshall could renew her rivalry with Shields

The shield was only 17 years old when Savannah Marshall delivered her first and only loss, which was at the 2012 World Championships in China.

How important is it for Shields to retaliate for that lonely loss? “I would love to retaliate for the loss, but that’s not my motive. I train every day just to be a better fighter, to grow mentally and physically,” Shield says.

“Then I’d like to crush it, but if I never get the chance, I’ll die happy with everything I’ve achieved.”

Shields has previously stated that his biggest ambition is “to go down in history as one of the best fighter women, to be on the pound-for-pound list and fight for vision pay.”

1:21 Shields says she’s the best fighter in the world, not Katie Taylor (pictured)

Shields says she’s the best fighter in the world, not Katie Taylor (pictured)

But Shields is fighting for more than boxing supremacy alone. Outside the ring, she is an ambassador for equal pay and opportunities in women’s boxing.

“Equal pay, equal opportunities and promotion are important for women’s boxing,” Shields says.

“Women should be allowed to fight three-minute rounds and have the opportunity to develop and be promoted and marketed just like men.”

“Boxing should also have at least one female fight on each card. Female boxers should be on television much more often, not only when a woman heads a card but also on the larger card boards, including paying for first.”

The 24-year-old has demanded greater recognition of women’s boxing.

Shields says he plans to throw his hat into the octagon at the end of the year or early 2021. He has his own UFC women’s champion and lightweight champion Amanda Nunes.

As Mayweather boxing UFC two-time world champion Conor McGregor in a cross fight at the end of his career, Shield quickly approaches the pinnacle of his boxing career, a dangerous moment to juggle in an entirely different combat sport .

But Shield, like Mayweather, is ready to take calculated risks. “I just want to be a two-sport athlete and champion,” Shields says.

“I want to fight, so why not try? I like to challenge myself. I will prepare for MMA as much as I prepare for boxing.”

Commenting on the Michigan connection he shares with Mayweather, Shields radiates with pride.

“Floyd is a fan and supporter of mine. He is as respectful of me as I am of him,” she says.

“Every time he sees me, he tells me I’m doing a good job. He says he sees what I’m doing and he says I should go on like this. I’m proud of that. We’re both from Michigan and we are both great. “