[Clarke’s blast, bullpen lift baseball past Furman in twelve innings]

GREENVILLE – Cam Tringali threw five innings of hitless aid with seven strikeouts and Wes Clarke belted a two-operate residence run in the prime of the 12th in a 3-1 earn more than Furman Tuesday evening (March 3) at Fluor Area.

Furman began the scoring in the base of the second on Jake Crawford’s leadoff solo dwelling operate. Carolina arrived again in the top rated of the fifth as Colin Burgess doubled to center and scored on Jeff Heinrich’s triple to the hole in appropriate.

The sport stayed tied at just one until the best of the 12th. Noah Myers led off the inning with a wander and trotted residence on Clarke’s sixth property operate of the year, an reverse industry shot to right.

Tringali was component of a Carolina bullpen that did not let a hit in eight innings of perform. Graham Lawson went two innings and did not permit a strike and TJ Shook struck out a batter in the 12th to decide on up his next conserve of the period. Parker Coyne started for the Gamecocks, placing out 4 and authorized 3 hits and a operate in four innings of function.

At the plate, Clarke, Heinrich and Burgess had a pair of hits apiece in the gain. Carolina had 10 hits on the evening.

POSTGAME NOTES

Tringali decreased his Era to three.86 on the time and now has 11 punchouts in nine.1 innings pitched this period.

Clarke now potential customers the workforce in house runs (6) and RBI (17).

Shook has permitted just two hits in 7.2 innings pitched with 14 strikeouts on the year.

Carolina is a excellent 3- in midweek game titles this time.

The Gamecocks held Furman to just three hits on the night.

UP Up coming

Carolina returns to Founders Park, temperature allowing, to start an 8-recreation homestand Wednesday evening (March four) as the Gamecocks welcome Boston Faculty of the ACC. Initially pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.