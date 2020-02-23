[Clarke’s Grand Day Lifts Gamecock Baseball Previous Northwestern]

COLUMBIA – Sophomore Wes Clarke drove in a vocation-large seven operates with a pair of round trippers as the College of South Carolina baseball staff scored eight runs in the to start with two innings in a 12-three earn in excess of Northwestern Saturday afternoon (Feb. 22) at Founders Park.

Northwestern scored a operate as the first a few Wildcats achieved on hits. Carolina responded with 3 operates in the base of the 1st, two of the bat of Jeff Heinrich , who singled to left to score Clarke and Andrew Eyster . The Gamecock bats then had five operates off 5 hits in the next, with Clarke’s property run to left the major blow in the frame.

Carolina starter Brett Kerry settled down to pitch 6 innings and allow for seven hits and a few runs with 3 strikeouts and a wander, earning his next win of the year.

Clarke’s next residence operate of the recreation, a grand slam, occurred in the sixth inning. The Gamecocks experienced 13 hits on the day, led by Clarke’s 3-for-four general performance. Noah Campbell and Braylen Wimmer had two hits apiece.