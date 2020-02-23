[Clarke’s Grand Day Lifts Gamecock Baseball Previous Northwestern]

COLUMBIA – Sophomore Wes Clarke drove in a vocation-large seven operates with a pair of round trippers as the College of South Carolina baseball staff scored eight runs in the to start with two innings in a 12-three earn in excess of Northwestern Saturday afternoon (Feb. 22) at Founders Park.
Northwestern scored a operate as the first a few Wildcats achieved on hits. Carolina responded with 3 operates in the base of the 1st, two of the bat of Jeff Heinrich, who singled to left to score Clarke and Andrew Eyster. The Gamecock bats then had five operates off 5 hits in the next, with Clarke’s property run to left the major blow in the frame.
Carolina starter Brett Kerry settled down to pitch 6 innings and allow for seven hits and a few runs with 3 strikeouts and a wander, earning his next win of the year.
Clarke’s next residence operate of the recreation, a grand slam, occurred in the sixth inning. The Gamecocks experienced 13 hits on the day, led by Clarke’s 3-for-four general performance. Noah Campbell and Braylen Wimmer had two hits apiece.
The Gamecock bullpen threw up zeroes in the closing three innings, as TJ Shook, John Gilreath and Brett Thomas combined to strike out 6 Wildcats.