[clarksville-weather:-week-commenced-heat-and-sunny,-frigid-days-with-snow-coming-up]

Snowflakes have been in shorter supply across much of Middle Tennessee this winter, and with the initial day of spring now about a thirty day period absent, we may well get our final glance at snow this weekend.

Clarksville-region inhabitants could see a several snowflakes Thursday morning and Sunday early morning, but Countrywide Weather Service Nashville meteorologist Brendan Schaper said it seems like absolutely nothing additional than a dusting.

By contrast, the mercury climbed into the 60s earlier this week, supplying many neighborhood citizens spring fever.

On Wednesday, sunshine was commonplace with higher temperatures predicted to major out about 50 levels.

“There is a possibility for a minimal precipitation after midnight, primarily light-weight rain or sprinkles heading into Thursday early morning,” Schaper explained.

“With the air currently being colder from Nashville, northward, there could be a transient rain-snow blend with tiny or no accumulation Thursday early morning,” he reported. Only larger elevations all around the Cumberland Plateau could see a dusting to a fifty percent-inch dependent on current NWS projections.

That precipitation is predicted to shift out of the midstate Thursday afternoon as substantial temperatures get into the 40s.

Friday is predicted to be a primarily dry day with significant temperatures topping out in the 40s.

“This weekend we heat back up into the 40s to lower 50s for highs on Saturday and Sunday,” Schaper explained.

Overnight lows on Friday could dip into the upper teenagers to lower 20s, moderating into the mid-20s right away on Saturday, and low- to- mid 30s early Sunday early morning.

“There could be a pair of hours on Sunday morning when a little batch of precipitation moves in from the west, producing a rain-snow blend potentially all-around sunrise. Again, we are anticipating no issues, and no accumulation with this,” Schaper said, “but prepare on largely a damp working day on Sunday.”

