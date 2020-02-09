Clash with West Ham in Man City postponed | Sports

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne celebrates with Bernardo Silva after Manchester United’s Andreas Pereira scored an own goal on January 8, 2020 and Manchester City’s third. – Reuters pic

LONDON, June 11 / PRNewswire / – The duel between Manchester City and West Ham in the Premier League was one of the key sporting events that was postponed today when Storm Ciara struck the United Kingdom.

Howling wind and driving rain have interrupted the traffic connections to travelers who were advised to only arrive if absolutely necessary.

“Today’s game has been postponed due to the extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interest of the safety of the fans and staff,” said a City statement.

“This decision was made by the Manchester City Security Officer after consulting the club’s stakeholders and officials at West Ham United.”

The women’s six-nation battle between Scotland and England has also been postponed.

Yesterday’s duel in the Calcutta Cup between Scotland and the English in Edinburgh was characterized by terrible conditions when England had 13-6 winners.

The only other Premier League game of the day will be Sheffield United’s host Bournemouth. – AFP