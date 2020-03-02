[clashes-in-strategic-north-syrian-city-right-after-turkish-strikes]



FILE Photo: Smoke rises after an air strike in Saraqeb in Idlib province, Syria February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

March two, 2020

By Orhan Coskun and Suleiman Al-Khalidi

ANKARA/AMMAN (Reuters) – Syrian authorities forces battled to recapture a strategic rebel-held city in Idlib province on Monday and a Turkish official stated Ankara would proceed to strike President Bashar al-Assad’s troops after escalating its armed forces functions at the weekend.

Syrian state tv broadcast dwell footage from within Saraqeb, which lies on the country’s key north-south freeway, and claimed it was below federal government management. Rebels denied the report, stating they nevertheless held the town despite heavy shelling.

Saraqeb has now improved fingers two times in less than a thirty day period, reflecting its worth both as a gateway to the federal government-managed northern city of Aleppo and to the rebel-held Idlib town to the west.

Rebels said Turkish drones had been hanging Syrian army positions on the Saraqeb frontline, hitting at least two rocket launchers.

Turkey, which has backed rebels fighting Assad for substantially of Syria’s 9-12 months conflict, stepped up its intervention in current days in reaction to the killing of 34 Turkish soldiers in Idlib.

On Sunday it shot down two Syrian planes in Idlib and struck at least a single armed service airport in Aleppo province, getting the struggle deep into territory controlled by forces loyal to Assad.

Defence Minister Hulusi Akar explained Turkish forces had also ruined eight helicopters, scores of tanks and five air defense units.

“All (Syrian) attacks have been retaliated by the Turkish Armed Forces in the heaviest manner without having hesitation and will continue on to be retaliated,” point out news company Anadolu quoted him as stating.

President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, whose support for Assad turned the tide of the war five many years ago, are owing to meet up with in Russia on Thursday to search for settlement on Idlib.

Turkey has insisted that it seeks no conflict with Moscow, but its barrage of strikes on the Russian-backed forces all over Idlib have raised the risk of a immediate confrontation.

“A alternative is anticipated to arise from the talks but attacks and attempts which the (Syrian) routine carries out in this period of time will not go unanswered,” a senior Turkish protection formal explained to Reuters.

Backed by Turkish shelling and drone strikes, rebels say they have now retaken a number of villages that they dropped final 7 days in the Syrian govt offensive.

Erdogan demanded in early February that Syrian forces withdraw by the conclude of the thirty day period from a “de-escalation zone” agreed by Turkey, Russia and Iran all-around Idlib in 2017, or confront currently being driven again by the Turkish military.

“The (Syrian) routine will be forced to go away the de-escalation zone in advance of the Putin-Erdogan assembly,” a senior opposition source reported.

(Extra reporting by Tom Perry in Beirut and Khalil Ashawi in Azaz, Syria Crafting by Dominic Evans Enhancing by Alex Richardson)